Dramatic Turnaround: Saints Special Teams Triumph Against Giants
Sunday's 14-11 win by the New Orleans Saints over the New York Giants was not for the faint of heart. Don't believe for a minute that the score indicates a classic defensive battle to be appreciated by football purists.
While each defense played reasonably well, they went up against struggling and very limited offenses. In reality, this was a late season game between two struggling teams that only hard-core fans of each squad watched.
Nowhere was this more evident than by the special teams performance of each squad. The offenses and defenses of the Saints and Giants certainly showed why one team was 5-8 (Saints) and the other was 2-11 (Giants) at the end of the day.
However, it was the special teams on each side that was a microcosm of the entire game and the year that both teams have had.
Special Miscues
On the game's opening kickoff, Saints RB Jamaal Williams bobbled the ball and managed to return the kick to the 16-yard line to put a limited offense in poor field position. Two drives later, New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe missed a 53-yard field goal attempt badly to the left. In fairness to Grupe, it was his first miss of the year on an attempt longer than 50 yards.
On the final play of the first half, Grupe missed his second 50+ yard kick of the year. His 60-yard attempt was blocked, sending the Saints into halftime with a 7-3 lead.
During the second quarter on a 4th and 3, the Saints attempted their third fake punt in the last five games. On this one, Jamaal Williams came just inches short of a first down.
Later in the quarter, New Orleans punt coverage broke down and gave up a 56-yard scoring return. Luckily on the play, the Giants were called for a somewhat questionable holding call to nullify the touchdown.
In all, it wasn't a banner day for interim coach Darren Rizzi's special teams units, normally one of the best in the NFL.
Punter Matthew Hayball averaged a decent 41 yards per punt and had two of seven kicks inside the New York 20, but none inside their 10 and really wasn't a factor in flipping field position. Giants returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette averaged 9.2 on punt returns and was equally effective returning kickoffs.
Luckily for New Orleans, the Giants made even bigger mistakes with their special teams. The costly error to wipe out a touchdown was already highlighted. New York punter Jamie Gillan downed four of his eight kicks inside the Saints 20, but averaged only 37.4 yards on the day.
Early in the fourth quarter, Giants kicker Graham Gano converted a 48-yard field goal that would have narrowed a New Orleans lead to 14-6. However, the Giants were called for a unnecessary roughness penalty on the play, pushing them out of field goal range and forcing a punt.
The Giants cost themselves 10 points because of special teams penalties. They proved to be fatal errors.
Play of the Day
This agonizing game seemed destined for overtime. A customary fourth quarter defensive breakdown by the Saints allowed New York to score a touchdown and convert the 2-point attempt to claw to within 14-11 with 4:11 to play.
When the Saints failed to run any significant time off the clock for a second straight drive, Hayball and the punt coverage team could only pin the Giants back to their 27. There was 1:21 left in the game and New York needing only a field goal.
As has been typical of the Saints, especially this year, they allowed a putrid New York offense to drive into position for that field goal. The Giants lined up for a 35-yard kick with only seconds remaining.
An elite athletic play from Saints DT Bryan Bresee prevented this game from going into overtime. From a standing position, Bresee leaped over blocking up front, landing on his feet and leaping again to block Graham Gano's field goal attempt to secure the 14-11 win for New Orleans.
Normally one of the league's best special teams units, the Saints were far from that on this Sunday. Bresee, who was outstanding all afternoon, managed to bat away defeat with an unbelievable play to boost New Orleans to a 5-8 record.