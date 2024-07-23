Ex-NFL Linebacker Joins Saints As Training Camp Coach
The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that they have added former NFL linebacker Sio Moore to their training camp coaching staff. Moore, 34, will join New Orleans as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
Conceived by the late Bill Walsh, Hall of Fame coach for the San Francisco 49ers, the program was established in 1987. With participation from all 32 teams, it is designed to provide coaching experience for minorities in hopes of increasing the number of opportunities throughout the NFL.
After starring collegiately at Connecticut, Moore was a third-round choice in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He'd make 22 starts over two years with Oakland, recording 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among 140 total stops. His 4.5 sacks, nine QB hits, and six tackles for loss as a rookie in 2013 earned him a spot on the 2013 All-Rookie Team.
Oakland traded Moore to the Indianapolis Colts early in 2015, where he'd be mostly a special teams contributor for the next year and a half. Indianapolis released him midway through 2016. He spent some time on the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs before being signed by the Arizona Cardinals to finish out 2016.
Moore played four games with Arizona, starting three contests. He'd force two fumbles and record three tackles for loss among 35 total stops. Over a four-year NFL career, Moore had 7.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and 218 total tackles.
Sio Moore will have familiarity with the New Orleans coaching staff. Saints coach Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Raiders when Oakland drafted Moore in 2013. Also on that Oakland staff was defensive backs coach Joe Woods, currently the defensive coordinator for New Orleans. Saints defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson was also an assistant defensive backs coach on Allen's staff with the Raiders.