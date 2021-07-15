Important NFL Calendar Dates for the Saints
A look at all the important dates for the Saints that will take us to Week 1's season opener against the Packers.
The NFL released a full calendar of events on Wednesday evening, which takes things into April 2022 with the draft. A month ago, we put together some of the relevant dates for the Saints, and have updated it through Week 1 to include practice squad details and fan practices. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the team's practice guidelines, as they are ticketed and limited.
All times are central.
July
- July 15: At 3:00 p.m., deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension (Marcus Williams). After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.
- July 25: Saints rookies and injured players report to training camp.
- July 27: Saints veterans report to training camp. 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) report, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.
- July 30: Open Saints Practice Session 1 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- July 31: Open Saints Practice Session 2 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
August
- August 5: Open Saints Practice Session 3 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- August 5: Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio. featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m.
- August 6: Open Saints Practice Session 4 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- August 7: Open Saints Practice Session 5 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- August 7-9: Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio.
- August 12-16: First Preseason Weekend.
- August 14: Preseason Game 1, Saints at Ravens (6 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm).
- August 17: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 85 players by 3 p.m.
- August 19-23: Second Preseason Weekend.
- August 20: Open Saints Practice Session 6 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- August 21: Open Saints Practice Session 7 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- August 23: Preseason Game 2, Jaguars at Saints (7 p.m., ESPN)
- August 24: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 80 players by 3 p.m.
- August 26-29: Third Preseason Weekend.
- August 28: Preseason Game 3, Cardinals at Saints (7 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm)
- August 31: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.
September
- September 1: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 3 p.m.
- September 1: Upon receipt of the Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad, subject to the applicable limits negotiated for the 2021 season. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.
- September 1: Beginning at 3 p.m., any player placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures negotiated for the 2021 season.
- September 5: Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs.
- September 9: Regular Season Week 1 starts, Cowboys vs. Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m.
- September 12: Packers vs. Saints at 3:25 p.m.
