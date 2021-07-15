Important NFL Calendar Dates for the Saints

A look at all the important dates for the Saints that will take us to Week 1's season opener against the Packers.

The NFL released a full calendar of events on Wednesday evening, which takes things into April 2022 with the draft. A month ago, we put together some of the relevant dates for the Saints, and have updated it through Week 1 to include practice squad details and fan practices. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the team's practice guidelines, as they are ticketed and limited.

All times are central.

July

July 15 : At 3:00 p.m., deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension (Marcus Williams). After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

: At 3:00 p.m., deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension (Marcus Williams). After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game. July 25 : Saints rookies and injured players report to training camp.

: Saints rookies and injured players report to training camp. July 27 : Saints veterans report to training camp. 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) report, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.

: Saints veterans report to training camp. 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) report, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA. July 30 : Open Saints Practice Session 1 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

: Open Saints Practice Session 1 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) July 31: Open Saints Practice Session 2 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

August

August 5 : Open Saints Practice Session 3 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

: Open Saints Practice Session 3 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) August 5 : Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio. featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m.

: Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio. featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. August 6 : Open Saints Practice Session 4 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

: Open Saints Practice Session 4 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) August 7 : Open Saints Practice Session 5 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

: Open Saints Practice Session 5 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) August 7-9 : Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio.

: Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio. August 12-16 : First Preseason Weekend.

: First Preseason Weekend. August 14 : Preseason Game 1, Saints at Ravens (6 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm).

: Preseason Game 1, Saints at Ravens (6 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm). August 17 : NFL clubs are required to cut down to 85 players by 3 p.m.

: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 85 players by 3 p.m. August 19-23 : Second Preseason Weekend.

: Second Preseason Weekend. August 20 : Open Saints Practice Session 6 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

: Open Saints Practice Session 6 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) August 21 : Open Saints Practice Session 7 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

: Open Saints Practice Session 7 (9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.) August 23 : Preseason Game 2, Jaguars at Saints (7 p.m., ESPN)

: Preseason Game 2, Jaguars at Saints (7 p.m., ESPN) August 24 : NFL clubs are required to cut down to 80 players by 3 p.m.

: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 80 players by 3 p.m. August 26-29 : Third Preseason Weekend.

: Third Preseason Weekend. August 28 : Preseason Game 3, Cardinals at Saints (7 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm)

: Preseason Game 3, Cardinals at Saints (7 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm) August 31: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

September

September 1 : Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 3 p.m.

: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 3 p.m. September 1 : Upon receipt of the Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad, subject to the applicable limits negotiated for the 2021 season. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.

: Upon receipt of the Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad, subject to the applicable limits negotiated for the 2021 season. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system. September 1 : Beginning at 3 p.m., any player placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures negotiated for the 2021 season.

: Beginning at 3 p.m., any player placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures negotiated for the 2021 season. September 5 : Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs.

: Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs. September 9 : Regular Season Week 1 starts, Cowboys vs. Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m.

: Regular Season Week 1 starts, Cowboys vs. Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. September 12: Packers vs. Saints at 3:25 p.m.

