Nick Sirianni Implores Kellen Moore To Reject Saints After Super Bowl Win

Moore reportedly is expected to join the Saints

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after winning against Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nick Sirianni clearly has heard the rumors about Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints.

Moore, currently offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly will be hired as the Saints' new head coach in the near future. He even has begun recruiting candidates for his coaching staff.

However, after the Eagles blew out the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Sirianni implored Moore to stay in Philly.

"Kellen, you know, -- let's run this s--t back, Kellen," the Eagles head coach said during the Lombardi Trophy presentation. "Let's run this back."

All indications are that Sirianni will be unsuccessful in convincing Moore to stay with the Eagles. Moore has been connected to the Saints for weeks and reportedly has told people in private that he wants the job.

That said, stranger things have happened, from Josh McDaniels' infamous spurning of the Indianapolis Colts to last month's fiasco involving Liam Coen. Perhaps Moore will leave the Saints at the altar.

As for New Orleans' coordinator vacancies, recent reports identified Brandon Staley and even Jon Gruden as names to keep an eye on.

