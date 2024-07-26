Jordan Mims Eyeing Up Huge Opportunity With The New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller went down with a hamstring injury on the first full day of training camp practices. The severity of Miller's injury is not yet clear, but the second-year back is certain to miss some time.
New Orleans still has two capable and productive backs in starter Alvin Kamara and backup Jamaal Williams. However, Miller's absence presents a potential depth issue for the team. After missing nine games with injuries last year, the explosive Miller was also expected to be a much bigger contributor to the offense this season.
Miller out also opens an opportunity for other backs to make an impression. It's possible that the Saints look to bring in a veteran back in free agency if Miller is out for an extended period. New Orleans also has James Robinson, a four-year veteran that they signed to their practice squad late last season. Robinson rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie with the Jaguars in 2020 and added 767 on the ground for Jacksonville the following year.
Another that has a chance to make a big impression with Miller out is a player who the Saints really liked when they brought him onto the team last year.
Jordan Mims, RB
Mims played collegiately at Fresno State from 2017 to 2022. While there, he was a teammate of Saints backup QB Jake Haener for three seasons. He'd lead the Bulldogs with 627 rushing yards as a freshman in 2017, scoring six touchdowns. Over his next two seasons, Mims combined for 581 rushing yards in shared backfield duties.
In 2021, Mims had a breakout campaign with 710 yards rushing and 324 more through the air while scoring 10 touchdowns. He'd be even better in 2022, finishing second in the Mountain West Conference with 1,372 yards on the ground and leading the conference with 18 rushing scores. That earned him 1st Team All-Mountain West honors.
After not being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mims would sign with the Buffalo Bills. Despite a strong preseason, he was among Buffalo's final roster cuts. New Orleans swooped in immediately, adding Mims to their practice squad. He'd see only two games of action, with 13 snaps on special teams and three on offense, but showed enough in practice to convince the Saints to sign him to a reserve/future contract this offseason.
At 5'10" and 206-Lbs., Mims isn't the biggest back. Nor does he have explosive burst or great breakaway speed. However, he runs with explosive effort between the tackles and shows terrific vision to get into open space. Mims also has quick feet and outstanding agility to make tacklers miss.
That quickness and agility has been on display often into New Orleans training camp during drills the first few days. Mims will now be challenged to show those traits consistently, especially once preseason games begin on August 10.
Can Jordan Mims Steal A Roster Spot?
Mims, 25, is not among the favorites to make the New Orleans active roster to start the season. However, Miller has been injury-prone, Williams was a big disappointment in his first year with the Saints, and Robinson has been slowed by injuries the last two years. Mims will have a legitimate shot, and it's not unusual for an unheralded back to earn a big role with the New Orleans Saints.
Pierre Thomas is one of the best running backs in Saints history despite going undrafted in 2007. Chris Ivory (2010) and Khiry Robinson (2013) also came to New Orleans as undrafted players and made significant contributions for the team. Travaris Cadet and Marcus Murphy also managed to make smaller impacts as late round or undrafted additions.
Jordan Mims made an impression on Saints coaches last year and has looked extremely sharp early in training camp. With Miller sidelined, he now has a golden opportunity to solidify a roster spot if he can sustain his impressive start.