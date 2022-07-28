To the disappointment of many Who Dats and LSU fans, there won't be another Bengal Tiger alum on the Saints sidelines with Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu this fall. Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets. Alexander was a unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing two seasons with the Saints.

Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander were a dynamic and formidable pair of linebackers for New Orleans. On Nov. 2, 2020, Alexander joined the Saints after an in-season trade where New Orleans sent a 2021 fifth-round conditional draft pick in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso. After starting seven games, he tore his Achilles in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season and regained his health to re-sign a one-year, $3M contract with New Orleans for the 2021 season.

Alexander will take talent to the Big Apple to play for defensive-minded Jets head coach Robert Saleh who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco. He will join former New Orleans Saints players defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive back Justin Hardee.

Before leaving New Orleans, Alexander had 19 game appearances (started 15), 77 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Dennis Allen and the Saints will have a youthful group of linebackers supporting All-Pro Demario Davis. The defensive leader will view the training camp battles of veterans Pete Warner, Zach Baun, Kaden Elliss, Eric Wilson, and Anthony Dowell, along with rookies D'Marco Jackson, Isaiah Pryor, and Nephi Sewell, all seeking to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

New Orleans will play its first preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, at 7:00 PM CT on Aug. 13. The Saints are a 7-point favorite.

