Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss things related to Saints training camp. Here's some of the takeaways from their press conference.

PUP LIST PLAYERS: Loomis doesn't anticipate Thomas being on the PUP list for very long. Dennis Allen said that he had a great conversation with Thomas today, and there was only more reason for his availability. There were no setbacks regarding his ankle. He also said that Marcus Davenport (PUP) and Rashid Shaheed (NFI) should be back soon.

GOOD TO GO: Taysom Hill (Lisfranc) and Marcus Maye (Achilles) are cleared for training camp, which is huge news for the team. Allen hinted that the team may be limiting Maye a bit at the beginning since he didn't get full practice reps or conditioning at OTAs.

TAYSOM HILL'S ROLE: Dennis Allen said Taysom Hill's role will be similar to what we've seen in the past. He provide multiple roles, but primarily at tight end. He'll still take some snaps at the quarterback position, as we'd expect that is in power and short yardage situation. He'll also play on special teams. Allen said, "He's a really good football player, and we want to utilize his skillset."

ADDING MALCOLM BROWN: "He's an experienced veteran player who looked good in his workout and will get an opportunity." The team is looking to add competition to the room. Alain Poupart at our Dolphins affiliate gave some insight on Brown from his time in Miami. Loomis said that he was someone they scouted coming out of college and liked a lot.

ALVIN KAMARA: No updates regarding Kamara. Loomis was uncertain if Kamara would be present for his Aug. 1 hearing. This is truly a 'wait and see' type of situation.

PETE WERNER: Loomis is excited about his outlook going into this season as the starter alongside Demario Davis. Loomis said, "We saw some marked improvement as the season went on last year. We're excited about him."

JAMEIS WINSTON: Mickey Loomis said they're going to be cautious with Jameis Winston, but feel good about where he is at physically. Allen says the leadership quality he appreciates most out of Winston is work ethic. "I think our guys gravitate to his personality," Allen said. He'll participate in team drills, but naturally, the team will be a little cautious.

TEAM OUTLOOK: Loomis said, "We're not in a rebuild. This isn't a rebuild. That's the best way to describe it. We feel like we can win now." Allen said they're excited to get to work, but says there's a ton of work to do. "We have to take it one day at a time and continue to improve each day," Allen said.

Training camp officially kicks off tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Be sure to stay tuned with all the notes and observations from each practice.

