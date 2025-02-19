Saints Land Stud EDGE Prospect In Daniel Jeremiah's Latest NFL Mock Draft
Most mock drafts have the New Orleans Saints using the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on an offensive player. Three recent offerings predict the Saints will draft Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Daniel Jeremiah has a different take.
In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has New Orleans selecting Marshall edge rusher Mike Green with the ninth overall pick. As a former scout and one of the top draft experts in the industry, Jeremiah is someone whose mock drafts carry more weight than others.
"The Saints ranked third to last in yards allowed last season, so they have to improve on that side of the ball," Jeremiah wrote. "New head coach Kellen Moore saw the impact a dominant pass rush can have on a squad during his time with the Eagles. New Orleans selects Green, a very polished and productive rusher."
Green is coming off an outstanding junior season at Marshall. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder racked up 23 tackles for loss and 17 sacks, both of which led the nation. He also registered 84 total tackles, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
With the Saints potentially set to lose key defenders -- including a franchise legend -- this offseason, they'd be wise to infuse their defense with young talent. However, you could say the same thing about the offensive side of the ball.
No matter how you slice it, this is a pivotal offseason for New Orleans as it enters a new era under Moore.
