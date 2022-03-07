NFL Salary Cap Set at $208.2 Million

The NFL released the concrete salary cap number for 2022, as we're inside of 10 days before the start of the new league season.

The NFL has officially set the salary cap for the 2022 season, which is good news for the Saints. As expected, it's on the rise and will be at $208.2 million. We first learned about this back in December, and the league announced the figure to teams on Monday.

NFL Salary Cap Since 2017

2022 - $208.2 million

2021 - $182.5 million (COVID)

2020 - $198.2 million

2019 - $188.2 million

2018 - $177.2 million

2017 - $167 million

Even better news for New Orleans is that the it is projected to increase again for 2023, which should allow them to get creative and maneuver around some contracts and attract free agents.

Be sure to check out our Saints salary cap tracker, which has kept track of the team's quest to get under the mark. We fully anticipate a good bit of moves this week, as the team has to trim about $33 million just to get under.

