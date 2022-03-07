Skip to main content

NFL Salary Cap Set at $208.2 Million

The NFL released the concrete salary cap number for 2022, as we're inside of 10 days before the start of the new league season.

The NFL has officially set the salary cap for the 2022 season, which is good news for the Saints. As expected, it's on the rise and will be at $208.2 million. We first learned about this back in December, and the league announced the figure to teams on Monday.

NFL Salary Cap Since 2017

  • 2022 - $208.2 million 
  • 2021 - $182.5 million (COVID) 
  • 2020 - $198.2 million 
  • 2019 - $188.2 million 
  • 2018 - $177.2 million
  • 2017 - $167 million

Even better news for New Orleans is that the it is projected to increase again for 2023, which should allow them to get creative and maneuver around some contracts and attract free agents.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to check out our Saints salary cap tracker, which has kept track of the team's quest to get under the mark. We fully anticipate a good bit of moves this week, as the team has to trim about $33 million just to get under.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_11096150_168389760_lowres
News

NFL Salary Cap Set at $208.2 Million

By John Hendrix19 seconds ago
USATSI_13804026_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Why the Saints Could Pursue a Free-Agent Running Back to Complement Alvin Kamara

By Bob Rose10 hours ago
USATSI_13768832_168388561_lowres
News

Report: 'Jimmy Garoppolo to Saints' Trade Rumor Emerges

By John HendrixMar 6, 2022
Cam Shoeless
News

Cam Jordan Sacked His Shoes to Help a Draft Prospect Run Drills at the NFL Combine

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres (1)
News

2022 Saints Salary Cap Slasher Tracker

By John HendrixMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17480756_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

The Ups and Downs of Saints QB Trevor Siemian in 2021

By Bob RoseMar 5, 2022
Saints Safety Marcus Williams
News

Report: Saints Not Expected to Tag Marcus Williams

By John HendrixMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17296186_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Flashed Glimpses of Potential in 2021

By Bob RoseMar 4, 2022