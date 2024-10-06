NFL Trade Rumors: Saints Reportedly Lead Aggressive Pursuit for Star Davante Adams
The Davante Adams sweepstakes is going to be fascinating to watch unfold, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a very important update on the veteran receiver that will surely pique the interest of Saints fans.
Rapoport shared on Saturday evening that New Orleans has been the most aggressive team in trying to acquire the Raiders receiver. Here's what he wrote in his column:
Davante Adams is out for the Raiders game against the Broncos, still nursing a hamstring injury. But sources say Adams is nearing full health and it's likely that he'd be healthy enough to play next week.
All of which means that as trade talks ramp up over the next 48 hours, Adams may have played his last down for Las Vegas.
Adams, sources say, views the New York Jets and his old friend Aaron Rodgers, as his top choice for a landing spot. That's where he wants to play. But it's been the New Orleans Saints who have been the most aggressive, while other teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, have closely monitored the situation and stayed in touch. The Jets remain very much in the mix, as well.
He noted that trade talks should accelerate Monday and Tuesday, and Tuesday would be the deadline to get a deal done in the upcoming week. Rapoport notes that it's possible it happens. New Orleans has a Monday Night Football appearance against the Chiefs, and it'll be interesting to see what unfolds, if anything.
There's been plenty of chatter about Davante Adams and the ties he has with the Saints, most notably the connection to Derek Carr and wide receivers coach Keith Williams. The reported asking price is a 2nd Rounder, and there's some financial hurdles New Orleans would have to deal with in order to get him.
All Things Davante Adams
- What the Saints Are Saying About Davante Adams
- Davante Adams' Intriguing Connection With Saints' Receiver Coach Makes A Trade More Compelling
- Why Star Raiders Receiver Davante Adams Could Land in New Orleans
- NFL Trade Rumors: Star Wide Receiver Has Eyes and Ties to Saints
- Should the Saints Pursue Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams?