Saints News Network

NFL Writer Predicts Saints To Draft Star Cornerback In Round 2

Could the Saints land Benjamin Morrison?

Zach Pressnell

Defensive back Benjamin Morrison speaks with the media during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in South Bend.
Defensive back Benjamin Morrison speaks with the media during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints used the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft to select Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks will likely step in as a starter on the New Orleans offensive line from day one. He's going to be a huge upgrade, but he doesn't upgrade the biggest need on the Saints' roster.

Heading into round 2, the Saints have quite a few options left on the board they could target, including Shedeur Sanders, on day 2 of the draft.

Bleacher Report's scouting department recently put together a mock draft for rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft. In round 2 of the NFL Draft, they predicted the Saints would draft star cornerback Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame.

The Saints need to add a cornerback pretty badly. They lost Marshon Lattimore in a huge trade last season. This offseason, the team watched as Paulson Adebo left in free agency, too. Losing this pair of defensive backs is a huge blow to the Saints' roster that they really need to replace.

Morrison is one of the better cornerbacks available in the draft. He's a true cover corner with the physicality and size to match nearly any wide receiver he faced last season. His size and strength should translate very well to the NFL.

The Saints need to add a star cornerback and, if they're out on Will Johnson, Morrison would be the perfect selection.

More NFL: Saints Could Still Land Shedeur Sanders After Round 1 Snub

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News