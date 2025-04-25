NFL Writer Predicts Saints To Draft Star Cornerback In Round 2
The New Orleans Saints used the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft to select Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks will likely step in as a starter on the New Orleans offensive line from day one. He's going to be a huge upgrade, but he doesn't upgrade the biggest need on the Saints' roster.
Heading into round 2, the Saints have quite a few options left on the board they could target, including Shedeur Sanders, on day 2 of the draft.
Bleacher Report's scouting department recently put together a mock draft for rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft. In round 2 of the NFL Draft, they predicted the Saints would draft star cornerback Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame.
The Saints need to add a cornerback pretty badly. They lost Marshon Lattimore in a huge trade last season. This offseason, the team watched as Paulson Adebo left in free agency, too. Losing this pair of defensive backs is a huge blow to the Saints' roster that they really need to replace.
Morrison is one of the better cornerbacks available in the draft. He's a true cover corner with the physicality and size to match nearly any wide receiver he faced last season. His size and strength should translate very well to the NFL.
The Saints need to add a star cornerback and, if they're out on Will Johnson, Morrison would be the perfect selection.
