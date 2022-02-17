Report: Pete Carmichael Remains as New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Drew Brees
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Pete Carmichael Remains Saints Offensive Coordinator, Per Report

New Orleans' longtime offensive coordinator will remain in the same position with the Saints.

New Orleans' longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain in the same position with the Saints under head coach Dennis Allen. Allen interviewed Jay Gruden, Scottie Montgomery, and Eric Brooks this past week for the offensive coordinator role. 

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of Allen's decision to retain Carmichael.

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

Carmichael has been in New Orleans since 2006 and initially served as the quarterbacks and passing coordinator coach under offensive coordinator Doug Maronne from 2006 to 2008. Maronne left to accept the head coaching position with Syracuse University, and Payton elevated Carmichael to assume the offensive coordinator's duties. When Drew Brees was the Chargers starting quarterback, he was a San Diego offensive assistant coach. 

Carmichael's offensive coordinator's career highlight is when New Orleans defeated Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV by a final of 31-17. He is partly responsible for Drew Brees eclipsing the 5,000-yard mark for an NFL-record five times. For 16 seasons, Carmichael helped lead the New Orleans offense to become one of the most potent in the league's history.

Read More

Carmichael declined an invitation from the New Orleans front office to interview for the then-vacant head coaching position.

He began his coaching career with New Hampshire in 1994 as their assistant offensive line coach. After four seasons with LA Tech as the quarterbacks coach, he landed the Cleveland Browns offensive assistant and tight ends coach job in the 2000 season. Carmichael served time with Washington in 2001 as an offensive assistant and quality control coach. 

He headed for California in 2002 before accepting the offensive assistant and quality control position with the San Diego Chargers organization and met the second-year quarterback, Drew Brees. The Chargers moved Carmichael to assistant wide receivers coach, then joined New Orleans in 2006 as the quarterbacks coach when Payton became head coach.

Read More Saints News

Saints Offense:  Pete Carmichael and Sean Payton
News

Report: Pete Carmichael Remains as New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator

39 seconds ago
USATSI_14927566_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Interviewed Jay Gruden For Vacant Offensive Coordinator Position

8 hours ago
USATSI_16141718_168388561_lowres
News

Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position

Feb 15, 2022
Saints WR Michael Thomas
News

Michael Thomas References Kobe Bryant on Instagram Post

7 hours ago
Winston Workouts
Editorial / Opinion

Will Jameis Winston's Impressive Rehab Entice the Saints to Re-Sign the Quarterback?

7 hours ago
USATSI_16929644_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Grading the Saints 2021 Rookie Class

Feb 14, 2022
20220213_184300
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Injured During Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17639189_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Super Bowl LVI Predictions from SNN

Feb 13, 2022