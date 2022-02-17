Report: Pete Carmichael Remains as New Orleans Saints Offensive Coordinator

New Orleans' longtime offensive coordinator will remain in the same position with the Saints.

New Orleans' longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain in the same position with the Saints under head coach Dennis Allen. Allen interviewed Jay Gruden, Scottie Montgomery, and Eric Brooks this past week for the offensive coordinator role.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of Allen's decision to retain Carmichael.

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. The Saints defeated the Chargers 36-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carmichael has been in New Orleans since 2006 and initially served as the quarterbacks and passing coordinator coach under offensive coordinator Doug Maronne from 2006 to 2008. Maronne left to accept the head coaching position with Syracuse University, and Payton elevated Carmichael to assume the offensive coordinator's duties. When Drew Brees was the Chargers starting quarterback, he was a San Diego offensive assistant coach.

Carmichael's offensive coordinator's career highlight is when New Orleans defeated Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV by a final of 31-17. He is partly responsible for Drew Brees eclipsing the 5,000-yard mark for an NFL-record five times. For 16 seasons, Carmichael helped lead the New Orleans offense to become one of the most potent in the league's history.

Carmichael declined an invitation from the New Orleans front office to interview for the then-vacant head coaching position.

He began his coaching career with New Hampshire in 1994 as their assistant offensive line coach. After four seasons with LA Tech as the quarterbacks coach, he landed the Cleveland Browns offensive assistant and tight ends coach job in the 2000 season. Carmichael served time with Washington in 2001 as an offensive assistant and quality control coach.

He headed for California in 2002 before accepting the offensive assistant and quality control position with the San Diego Chargers organization and met the second-year quarterback, Drew Brees. The Chargers moved Carmichael to assistant wide receivers coach, then joined New Orleans in 2006 as the quarterbacks coach when Payton became head coach.

