Pro Bowl 2025: See What Saints Made This Year's Squad And Who Was Overlooked
The initial rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl were announced on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 2. No New Orleans Saints have been voted onto this year's NFC squad.
This year's Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando, FL. It will be a week-long celebration of skills competitions by participating players. The week will culminate with a flag football game between the AFC and NFC on Feb. 2.
There are six teams landed at least five players on the Pro Bowl roster. The Baltimore Ravens lead the way with nine Pro Bowlers. The Detroit Lions has the largest NFC representation with seven, followed by six from the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.
New Orleans, with a 5-11 record heading into the season finale, is the only NFC team without a Pro Bowl representative. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans were also not represented on the AFC squad.
Saints Snubs?
It's hard to make a strong case for any New Orleans players being ''snubbed' for this year's Pro Bowl. After all, the Saints have underperformed most of the year, and many of their best players have been injured for large portions of the season.
Rookie punter Matthew Hayball and veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu were among the NFC voting leaders at their respective positions. A recent slump by Hayball may have allowed Lions P Jack Fox.
Mathieu was probably more based on reputation than performance. This year's NFC safeties are Xavier McKinney (Packers), Budda Baker (Cardinals), and Brian Branch (Lions).
There are a couple of New Orleans players that had stronger Pro Bowl claims based on performance.
Alvin Kamara, RB
The NFC running backs are Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions), and Josh Jacobs (Packers). All have had terrific seasons, but Kamara was also among the NFL leaders in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage before a Week 15 injury.
Kamara has career-best 950 rushing yards, averaging 68 yards per game on the ground. He also has 543 yards receiving on a team-high 68 receptions. Even with his team's poor season, it feels like Kamara may have been on this roster if he hadn't missed the last two games.
Bryan Bresee, DT
The NFC defensive tackles are Jalen Carter (Eagles), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), and Vita Vea (Buccaneers). All three have had strong seasons, but Bresee has been just as good statistically.
Bresee has a team-high 7.5 sacks, second among all NFL interior defenders. He's also added 14 QB hits, 24 pressures, and seven tackles for loss while tipping three passes and blocking a field goal. This is likely a case of if the Saints had a winning record, the Bresee is likely a Pro Bowler.
Former Saints Pro Bowlers
Former Saints coach Sean Payton has three Pro Bowlers from his Denver Broncos squad. Defenders Nik Bonitto and Patrick Surtain II, along with return specials Marvin Mims, will be representing the Broncos.
Perhaps even more infuriating to Saints fans is watching two former New Orleans players get voted to the Pro Bowl with their current teams.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson leads the NFL with 14 sacks this season while adding 47 pressures and 16 tackles for loss. A Saint from 2017 to 2020, Hendrickson has earned Pro Bowl honors every year since leaving New Orleans as a free agent.
Linebacker Zack Baun was with the Saints from 2020 to 2023. After signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent this offseason, he's earned his first Pro Bowl trip. Baun has filled up the stat sheet with 3.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, 11 stops for loss among an eye-popping 151 total tackles, 5 forced fumbles, and 1 interception to go along with six passes broken up.