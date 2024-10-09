Saints News Network

Promising Young Saints Wide Receiver Heads to Denver to Join Broncos

A.T. Perry won't be returning to the Saints after being waived by the team recently.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After being waived by the Saints recently, A.T. Perry will not be returning to New Orleans. Instead, he's heading to Denver to join the Broncos practice squad, a source confirmed to Saints News Network.

Perry was waived recently to make room for offensive lineman Connor McGovern, and Dennis Allen said that they had interest in bringing him back to the practice squad. However, I was told that several teams were interested in the second-year receiver and inquired about him upon his release, so it makes sense for him to go somewhere else.

A fresh start is probably what is best for Perry, as he had an up-and-down training camp but came on strong in his preseason outings. He suffered a fluke hand injury during Saints practice that sidelined him, and then he had the hamstring that followed that up. There was also some things New Orleans wanted Perry to do in the offense that didn't exactly work out.

New Orleans does have an open spot on their practice squad after signing Kyle Hergel from their to replace Shane Lemieux.

