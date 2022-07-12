Saints Alvin Kamara Voted NFL's 5th-Best RB, According to ESPN Poll

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is the latest Saints player to earn top-10 consideration in an offseason ESPN poll.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara was voted the NFL's fifth-best running back in an ESPN poll. ESPN has ranked every position according to votes from current players, coaches, and front office executives. Defensive end Cameron Jordan (10th), LB Demario Davis (6th), and CB Marshon Lattimore (2nd) were also ranked in the top-10.

Kamara, who turns 27 on July 25, was a third-round choice by the Saints out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was an instant success, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and earning Pro Bowl bids in each of his five seasons.

Kamara led the Saints with a career-high 898 yards rushing in 2021, despite missing four games with a knee injury. He has 4,238 yards rushing and 47 rushing touchdowns in his five seasons.

He’s just 30 yards away from passing George Rogers for third place on the team’s all-time rushing list and just four rushing scores away from tying Mark Ingram as the Saints all-time leader in that category.

The NFL's best receiving back, Kamara led New Orleans with 47 receptions last season, totaling 439 yards and five scores. Those were actually the lowest receiving numbers of Kamara's career so far. He has 373 career receptions for 3,263 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Already the Saints all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions for a running back, Kamara is only five scores away from passing Marques Colston as the franchise's all-time leader for total touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

A dynamic back who threatens opposing defenses in multiple ways, Kamara is perhaps the NFL’s most versatile offensive weapon. He remains the focal point of a diverse New Orleans offensive attack.

Tennessee's Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts, Cleveland's Nick Chubb, and Dalvin Cook of the Vikings took the top four spots in the ESPN poll.

