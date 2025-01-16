Saints News Network

Saints Coaching News: Seahawks Bringing Klint Kubiak In For Second Interview

John Hendrix

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Seahawks are getting another look at Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kuibiak. According to a Thursday morning report by NFL Network, Seattle is bringing him in for a second interview, which will be in-person.

Kubiak interviewed with the Seahawks on Tuesday, and it's looking more likely that he'll not with New Orleans in 2025. General manager Mickey Loomis said on Monday that he won't be holding anyone back, but told the current coaching staff that they all have jobs until a new head coach is hired and makes a determination.

Loomis also said that the new head coach will be able to hire his own coaching staff, but it doesn't sound like New Orleans is in a hurry to fill their opening with prime candidates in the playoffs.

The Saints are expected to interview Kliff Kingsbury, Kellen Moore and Joe Brady this weekend, while Mike McCarthy and Darren Rizzi are also on the docket. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the current betting favorite.

Mike McCarthy is still on the Saints radar, but it doesn't look like they're in a hurry to talk to him
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The future of ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be a major storyline to follow this offseason. The Saints are expected to have big interesting him, but Aaron Glenn is the current favorite in the betting world.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave some updated information on Tuesday night where things are at with the Saints when it comes to McCarthy, which is quite interesting. Here's what she said on her X/Twitter.

The Saints currently don't have urgent interest in Mike McCarthy. They may do a due diligence interview. Preexisting familiarity is there as a former assistant Saints coach. At the moment, he’s not being elevated over current options the team is considering.

The Saints could also schedule it (an interview) earlier. They could’ve also asked for permission to speak to him while his situation became publicly dubious-just like the Bears did. They did not. Loomis’ son being a Cowboys employee was not the only cause for hesitation. Again, not saying they won’t talk. I’m just saying I wouldn’t classify them as having urgent interest—-at this time.

