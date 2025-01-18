Saints Head Coach Tier Maker: Ranking Candidates for New Orleans
The Saints coaching search is moving along, as they've interviewed five candidates thus far. Only one of those has been an in-person interview, and more are on the horizon.
Completed Interviews: Joe Brady, Darren Rizzi, Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver, Mike Kafka
New Orleans has their work cut out for them this offseason, and they have some time to get their next head coach, but they also can't linger here. The sooner they get the right person in place, the better planning for the new season.
Ross Jackson (Locked On Network, Louisiana Sports) and I got together for another episode of Second And Saints to evaluate potential head coaching candidates for the New Orleans Saints. We started off by discussing Mickey Loomis' recent press conference remarks and ultimately give our tier rankings for 12 different coaching candidates.
Key Episode Takeaways
Mickey Loomis' Insights: The press conference highlighted three major points: the incoming head coach will have the authority to select their staff and have input on the quarterback, the state of the salary cap and there is an emphasis on ensuring alignment among the owner, GM and coach. New Orleans is seeking a leader who aligns with the organization's vision.
Hiring Committee Dynamics: Is it concerning to see a Saints' six-person hiring committee approach to decision-making? There's a need to emphasize the importance of unity or constructive dissent for effectiveness.
Candidate Analysis: We dive into a host of coaching candidates, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and overall compatibility with the Saints. That list includes: Mike Kafka, Anthony Weaver, Aaron Glenn, Mike McCarthy, Joe Brady, Jon Gruden, Pete Carroll, Darren Rizzi, Jesse Minter, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and Kliff Kingsbury.
Top Candidate - Aaron Glenn: Aaron Glenn is viewed as the prime candidate due to his exceptional leadership qualities and potential to unify the team, despite some concerns regarding his lack of head coaching experience.
Veteran Rankings - McCarthy and Carroll: Mike McCarthy and Pete Carroll are ranked highly for their Super Bowl-winning backgrounds and proven track records in building successful programs. However, doubts linger about their recent playoff performances and advancing age.
Other Notable Candidates: Additional contenders such as Joe Brady, Darren Rizzi, and Vance Joseph are evaluated, with their respective strengths and weaknesses positioning them favorably.
ICYMI: Aaron Glenn's Insight On Why He'll Be a Strong Head Coach
Aaron Glenn will once again be under a microscope when the Lions host the Commanders on Sunday. The Saints will be paying close attention, as they should be. He's currently the betting favorite for being the next head coach in New Orleans,
Glenn has put plenty of 'tape' out there when it comes to what he can offer as a head coach, and he spoke with the local media on Wednesday about what the past week was like during the first-round playoff bye and more.
Glenn said that he has learned a number of things over the past few years while interviewing, but mainly that he is going to be himself, and he said that either you like it or you don't. Ultimately, he revealed that he's going to do what's best for him and his family.