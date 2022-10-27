Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 8

The Saints were down the same four players on Thursday's injury report, with Thomas not being spotted at practice.

Thursday's Saints injury report looks fairly identical to the first one for Week 8, with one player being added. Here's how things shape up as we get closer to the weekend.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Andrus Peat (chest), Keith Kirkwood (ankle), Paulson Adebo (knee), Juwan Johnson (hamstring)

FULL: Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Payton Turner (chest), Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Johnson is a new addition to the report, and Ramczyk had a knee injury added for Thursday. For the second straight day, Landry, Lattimore, and Trautman were not spotted at the open portion of practice available to the media. Thomas was also not present after a brief appearance yesterday.

We'll get one more injury report with game designations, but it doesn't sound optimistic for Lattimore, Landry, and Thomas.

