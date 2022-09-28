Skip to main content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 4

13 Saints players pop up on the initial injury report for Week 4's game against the Vikings in London.

We're in London, and we got our first look at the Saints on Wednesday at the London Irish Training Facility. The team has a big task at hand against the Vikings on Sunday, and their first injury report of Week 4 isn't that encouraging. Here's the 13 Saints who popped up on the team's report for Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Andrus Peat (concussion)

LIMITED: Paulson Adebo (ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), J.T. Gray (shoulder), Deonte Harty (foot), Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib)

We did not spot Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, or Ryan Ramczyk. Typically, Ramczyk has been a familiar missing addition. We did see Winston after practice and spoke with him, as he mentioned that him missing practice wasn't his decision. 

Jarvis Landry, Marcus Maye, and Andrus Peat were working off to the side, and Tre'Quan Smith later joined them, but appeared to be practicing. One interesting wrinkle from the open portion of practice available to the media was seeing Taysom Hill taking only quarterback reps.

