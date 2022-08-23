Saints Make Moves to Get to 80-player Deadline

The New Orleans Saints have made the necessary personnel moves to get to the NFL's mandated 80-player Tuesday deadline.

On Sunday, the team released RB Devine Ozigbo, QB K.J. Costello, and K John Parker Romo. According to reports, the Saints have also moved to WR Kevin White season-ending injured reserve and released TE Chris Herndon on Tuesday.

Jul 29, 2022; New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) runs from safety Smoke Monday (38) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Here are the personnel moves that New Orleans has made since Sunday afternoon.

RELEASED

Devine Ozigbo, RB

K.J. Costello, QB

John Parker Romo, K

Chris Herndon, TE

INJURED RESERVE

Kevin White, WR

The only real surprise on here is Ozigbo, who was thought to be in the mix for the Saints third running back spot. An undrafted rookie out of Nebraska signed by the Saints in 2019, Ozigbo was among the team’s final cuts that year. He’d played the last three seasons with Jacksonville, rushing for 72 yards and catching 11 passes for 25 yards.

Ozigbo rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries for the Saints in two preseason games. The 25-year-old Ozigbo was picked up off waivers by the Denver Broncos on Monday afternoon. Another previous release, WR Easop Winston, was picked up by the Cleveland Browns last week.

There are now 10 New Orleans players on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Jordan Brown, CB

Sage Doxtater, T/G

Ethan Greenidge, OT

Jerald Hawkins, OT

D'Marco Jackson, LB

Jaleel Johnson, DT

Forrest Lamp, G/T

Smoke Monday, S

Isaiah Pryor, LB

Kevin White, WR

According to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, New Orleans has released Doxtater and Jaleel Johnson with injury settlements.

The Saints wrap up their preseason when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. All NFL teams must be down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 30 at 4pm Eastern Time. New Orleans opens the 2022 regular season with a road trip to face the Atlanta Falcons.

