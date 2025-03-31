Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Make Surprising Selection With First NFL Draft Pick

Should New Orleans go offense or defense?

Dakota Randall

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most Saints fans probably want New Orleans to choose an offensive prospect with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback, receiver, offensive lineman -- it doesn't matter.

But would targeting a defensive player be the better play?

That's exactly what ESPN's Matt Miller has the Saints doing in his latest NFL mock draft. In his mock published last week, Miller predicted New Orleans would select Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.

"Every position is on the table for rebuilding Saints, but taking Barron would help make a solid secondary even stronger," Miller wrote. "Barron was a Day 3 prospect entering the 2024 season but blossomed when he transitioned to outside corner. He notched five interceptions and nine passes defensed, and he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. That got him into Round 1, and he cemented that status with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

"Barron can play inside or outside cornerback, and some teams even like him at safety. I see him as a Trent McDuffie clone with high upside at outside corner even if he starts his career in the slot."

Barron would be an interesting addition for the Saints, especially after they watched cornerback Paulson Adebo leave to join the New York Giants this offseason.

Still, it's hard to argue against New Orleans either fortifying the trenches or boosting its offense. And with Jaxson Dart potentially available at ninth overall, the Saints might be hard-pressed to pass up drafting the ascending QB prospect.

The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday, April 24.

More NFL: NFL Rumors: Saints Target Joe Milton '100%' Getting Traded Before NFL Draft

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News