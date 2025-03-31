Saints Predicted To Make Surprising Selection With First NFL Draft Pick
Most Saints fans probably want New Orleans to choose an offensive prospect with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback, receiver, offensive lineman -- it doesn't matter.
But would targeting a defensive player be the better play?
That's exactly what ESPN's Matt Miller has the Saints doing in his latest NFL mock draft. In his mock published last week, Miller predicted New Orleans would select Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"Every position is on the table for rebuilding Saints, but taking Barron would help make a solid secondary even stronger," Miller wrote. "Barron was a Day 3 prospect entering the 2024 season but blossomed when he transitioned to outside corner. He notched five interceptions and nine passes defensed, and he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. That got him into Round 1, and he cemented that status with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
"Barron can play inside or outside cornerback, and some teams even like him at safety. I see him as a Trent McDuffie clone with high upside at outside corner even if he starts his career in the slot."
Barron would be an interesting addition for the Saints, especially after they watched cornerback Paulson Adebo leave to join the New York Giants this offseason.
Still, it's hard to argue against New Orleans either fortifying the trenches or boosting its offense. And with Jaxson Dart potentially available at ninth overall, the Saints might be hard-pressed to pass up drafting the ascending QB prospect.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday, April 24.
