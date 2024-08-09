Saints QB: Who Will Rise As Derek Carr's Backup?
The New Orleans Saints are deep into their training camp, gearing up for the preseason games starting this weekend. A crucial decision that needs to be made before the season kicks off is determining the backup quarterback for the Saints. Head Coach Dennis Allen has emphasized that the preseason will be instrumental in deciding who will back up starting quarterback Derek Carr this year.
Evaluating the Backup Quarterback Position
Coach Dennis Allen addressed the media after a recent practice, stating, “I think we’re trying to determine if we have a backup quarterback on our roster right now." He noted that both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener will "have to earn it" through their performances on the field. Each quarterback is expected to get significant playing time during the preseason to showcase their skills.
Jake Haener's Journey
Jake Haener, drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has had a challenging start to his NFL career. The former Fresno State standout was suspended for the first six games of his rookie year after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. Haener struggled in his three preseason appearances last year, managing just one touchdown and three interceptions.
Recently, Haener was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. Despite undergoing a procedure, he is not expected to miss significant time and should be available for the preseason. Haener has been a full participant in all of the Saints' training camp sessions thus far, up until his procedure. The team seems confident in his recovery, as evidenced by their decision to release veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman last week.
Spencer Rattler's Potential
Competing for the backup spot alongside Haener is rookie Spencer Rattler. Highly recruited out of high school, Rattler attended the University of Oklahoma. After a successful sophomore season with the Sooners, Rattler was benched the following year in favor of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Rattler then transferred to South Carolina.
The New Orleans Saints drafted Rattler in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. Although he experienced some growing pains early in camp, Rattler has shown positive signs over the last week. Saints' top receiver Chris Olave praised Rattler, saying, “He’s really talented. Rattler’s arm talent is off the charts.” Olave added, “I want to see him in action, but from my first impression, he’s going to be a really good player.” The Saints and their fans will get their first look at Rattler in game action this weekend when the team faces the Arizona Cardinals in both teams' first preseason encounter.
Derek Carr's Leadership
Derek Carr brings the experience and leadership to the team. His familiarity with complex offensive systems, dating back to his early years with the Raiders under Jon Gruden, makes him a valuable asset. This season, Carr must start out making quick decisions with an unproven offensive line with three new starters who will be guarding him.
As the New Orleans Saints prepare for the upcoming season, the battle for the backup quarterback position between Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler will be a key storyline to watch. With Derek Carr leading the team and a strong supporting cast, the Saints are again contenders for the NFC South crown. Still, fans will eagerly await the preseason games to see how Haener and Rattler perform and who ultimately secures the backup role.