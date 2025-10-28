Saints Star Gets 4-Year, $77 Million Contract Projection Amid Trade Buzz
The New Orleans Saints seemingly came into the 2025 season with low expectations, especially after quarterback Derek Carr opted to retire during the offseason. The Saints were left to choose between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough at quarterback, while neither guy seemed like a franchise option. Eventually the Saints chose Rattler.
After Rattler led them to a 1-7 start to the year, the Saints recently decided to bench Rattler and start Shough going forward. But this rough start to the season has the Saints in the middle of a lot of trade rumors.
Alvin Kamara was at the center of some trade buzz for a while, but he stated he'd rather retire than be traded, so those rumors have calmed down. But star wide receiver Chris Olave has found himself the subject of the same kinds of trade rumors.
The Saints have the star under control for one more year before he hits free agency, but should they move him?
Saints need to prioritize signing Chris Olave to an extension
Instead of trading Olave, it seems like the Saints want to sign him to a contract extension. Olave has stated that he's been working on a contract extension with the Saints since the beginning of the season.
Spotrac recently projected Olave would sign a four-year, $77 million deal as his next contract, which would certainly fit the Saints' payroll.
In all likelihood, Olave is going to sign a bit of a bigger contract than this, likely closing in on $100 million over four years.
There have been some health concerns in the past, but when healthy, Olave is a star. He's a wide receiver No. 1 caliber player with the ability to take over the game. And he's shown this ability without stable quarterback play. If Olave gets a solid quarterback alongside him, he could break out into a true superstar.
Having a young wide receiver like Olave next to a young quarterback is crucial for a rebuild, whether it's Shough, Rattler, or another rookie next season. The Saints need to do all they can to make sure Olave stays in New Orleans for the next five or six seasons.
