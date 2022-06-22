Saints Waive Kahale Warring
The Saints added a tight end yesterday in Brandon Dillon, and the corresponding move appears to be the team waiving Kahale Warring. He was added to the roster nearly a month ago.
As the team heads to training camp for the end of July, we'll see more of these types of moves as the team tweaks their 90-man roster. What we should pay attention to is the status of Taysom Hill as we get closer. He was at the facility last week doing rehab, and he could start training camp on the PUP list if he's not quite ready,
New Orleans will be banking on Adam Trautman to have a bounce back season, while Juwan Johnson bulked up some in the offseason. Veteran Nick Vannett is facing an important training camp, and undrafted rookie Lucas Krull is looking to make his move.
For an offense that has a lot of promise and potential, the tight end spot leaves much to the imagination. We'll see if this group can deliver big, and a closer look will come in camp.
