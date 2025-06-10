Steelers Predicted To Target Saints Star In Blockbuster Trade
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been at the center of a lot of trade rumors this offseason, but no deal has come to fruition. However, that doesn't mean a trade won't happen, especially if Olave looks sharp and healthy in training camp.
FOX Sports recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could target Olave in a massive trade this season following Pittsburgh's decision to sign Aaron Rodgers.
"Olave is under contract for two more years with the New Orleans Saints, but his name has been floated in trade rumors, and New Orleans, which is coming off a 5-12 season, doesn't project to be a wild-card threat, especially with veteran quarterback Derek Carr retiring. In time, Olave could want out, and the Saints would likely be amenable to a trade for the right price, anyway. And the Steelers should be knocking on the door.
"n the immediate future, Olave would give the Steelers a budding star receiver on a rookie deal, which they don't currently have, and form a dynamic, one-two punch with Metcalf. It would be a move that indicates the Steelers are all-in on Rodgers."
The Steelers are seemingly all-in for this season. Signing a quarterback like Rodgers to an affordable one-year deal suggests the Steelers will be aiming for a Super Bowl this season, not a high draft pick. Given the fact that Pittsburgh has quite a bit of 2026 NFL Draft capital, it could move a few picks to bring in Olave.
While trading Olave wouldn't be ideal for the Saints, there's a chance the Steelers are willing to overpay to land him which would force their hand to make a trade. If New Orleans is going to look to extend its star wide receiver, trading him might not be the best move. But if the Saints want to plan for the future, this could make a lot of sense.
