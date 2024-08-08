Saints Training Camp Day 13 Highlights: Who's In, Who's Out?
IRVINE -- The Saints held their final practice of week on Thursday, as the next time they'll hit the field is against the Cardinals for the first preseason game. New Orleans is injured at several positions, but attendance on Day 13 brought a few encouraging things to the table. Here's our rundown.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 13
ATTENDANCE
The Saints were missing several key players on Thursday, as Ugo Amadi (groin), Stanley Morgan Jr., Pete Werner (shoulder), Rashid Shaheed (hamstring), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (groin), Isaiah Stalbird, Nick Saldiveri (calf), Shane Lemieux, Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) and Mason Tipton (hamstring) were all not spotted.
Stanley Morgan Jr. is dealing with a hip injury and was a new absence. Stalbird is also a new one, as he did get hurt in Wednesday's practice, but did not leave the field and continued to play after being checked out. Jaylan Ford returned to action after dealing with an undisclosed soft tissue injury.
Marshon Lattimore was once again an observer of practice, as well as Demario Davis and then Rashid Shaheed later. Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and Juwan Johnson (foot) were working off to the side. Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan had scheduled maintenance days.
OPENING DRIVE
Dennis Allen said that the team had a good visit with Justin Simmons but couldn't say where things exactly stand with him. Allen added that he feels like Simmons is going through an evaluation process on his end, similar to what the Saints will do with front office, players and coaches. He left on Thursday morning, and regarding whether or not he will join the team, Allen said, “We’ll see.”
One of the highlights of the day was Spencer Rattler connecting on a deep ball to Kevin Austin Jr. from their own 1-yard-line for a 40-yard gain.
We had our first real big scuffle of camp with Trevor Penning, Nathan Shepherd, Jamaal Williams and Willie Gay Jr. all being involved.
Chase Young had three straight big play to close out team on Trevor Penning. He hit another level. He had at least two sacks on these reps, although one play was ruled incomplete.
Very nice jobs by Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener to lead end of game drives for the offense while trailing. Both executed well and finished off with successful 2-point attempts. Rattler's drive was from the defense’s 45 with 0:48 left, back shoulder TD to Kevin Austin Jr. from 14 yards out. Haener’s was from the offense’s 35 with 1:40 left. Hit a nice pass to Samson Nacua for a 27-yard TD.
Jake Haener’s reaction on his drive was something else. Both him and Spencer Rattler sharp. Eager to see them in action against the Cardinals.
Today's recap is sponsored by FOCO. FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, with a product line that includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. You can score New Orleans Saints gear and save 10% off your purchase using the QR code or link here.
