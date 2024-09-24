Week 3 Saints Defense Top Performers, Notes and Snap Count Leaders
The Saints defense did a formidable job in terms of shutting out the Eagles for three quarters, but the final one were when the big explosives sunk them. New Orleans did get 4 sacks and 2 turnovers, but the 3rd-and-16 play was what ended up being the biggest eyesore.
On the day, the Philly offense finished with 460 total net yards (172 rushing, 288 passing), averaging 6.9 yards/play. They picked up 20 first downs in the game and finished 6/14 (43%) on 3rd Down and were turned away twice on three 4th Down attempts. The Eagles also went 1/3 (33%) in the Red Zone. Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley really hurt this defense, and hopefully they make the corrections to not have that happen against Atlanta.
- Will Harris, Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo - 72 (100%) The good news is that Adebo (79.9) and Lattimore (72.7) graded out in the Top 5 for the Saints. Lattimore going the distance is a welcomed sight too. Harris and Mathieu had some ups and downs in the game, and some of that can be attributed to the success Dallas Goedert (10-170) had. Mathieu had a big pick in the end zone to go along with 7 solo tackles, a tackle for loss and pass defense. Adebo led the way with 10 total tackles (all solo), a tackle for loss and pass defense. Harris had a tackle for loss to go along with his 6 solo tackles. The mixup on the 3rd Down play is what will stick here.
- Pete Werner - 71 (99%) Werner finished with 5 tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted).
- Demario Davis - 64 (89%) Davis finished with 6 total tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted) and ended up not finishing the game due to injury. Dennis Allen said the team is evaluating his groin/hamstring tightness. We'll see if he is available against Atlanta, but that would be a major loss for New Orleans.
- Carl Granderson - 56 (78%) Granderson had a big strip-sack that resulted in shutting down an Eagles drive. He finished with 1.5 on the day and had 5 total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted) with 2 quarterback hits and 2 tackles for loss. He's playing pretty well early on and finished as the second-highest graded player from PFF (88.9).
- Chase Young - 54 (75%) Young finished with 4 total tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted) and had 3 quarterback hits. He'll get more work going forward and will be a big part of the Saints pass rush.
- Bryan Bresee, Nathan Shepherd - 49 (68%) Bresee continues to be a big part of the pass rush, picking up 2 sacks on the day.
- Alontae Taylor - 48 (67%) Taylor got home on the first Eagles drive for a sack that he ended up splitting with Granderson.
- Willie Gay Jr. - 29 (40%) We finally got to see more Willie Gay Jr., as he recovered a fumble, had 3 solo tackles and also a special teams one. He was bringing plenty of injury to the table, and he might see more of the field if Davis isn't available.
- Cam Jordan, John Ridgeway III - 20 (28%) Jordan's snap regression is here and Dennis Allen made it pretty clear that they will play Granderson and Young more for the rotation. He can still be effective and maybe things will change, but this is just where we are right now.
- Payton Turner - 16 (22%) Turner was accused of spitting on DeVonta Smith and denied the allegations. It was a tense moment already.
- Khristian Boyd - 14 (19%) Boyd is facing a lot of criticism following the big hit on DeVonta Smith. It shouldn't have happened in the first place. The officials have to blow that play dead earlier, but he did put up on his Instagram (that was later deleted) that said, "I would never deliberately try to give someone a serious injury. Just tried to make a play on the ball. Get well 6."
- Jordan Howden - 12 (17%) Howden recovered the blocked punt and was a part of the Goedert play. They all know that that can't happen again.
- Anfernee Orji - 3 (4%)
Saints Special Teams Snap Counts - Week 3 (Top Reps)
Just a great effort from J.T. Gray to get that punt block, but unfortunately the offense couldn't do anything with it. I also thought Matt Hayball had a pretty solid day of working punting.
- Jordan Howden, Anfernee Orji, Isaiah Foskey, J.T. Gray - 15
- Willie Gay Jr. - 11
- Payton Turner - 10
- Isaiah Stalbird - 9
Week 3 - Saints Defensive Three Stars
- Carl Granderson
- Bryan Bresee
- Paulson Adebo
Honorable Mention: Willie Gay Jr.