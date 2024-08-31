What Fans Can Expect From The Saints' Newest Tight End
New Orleans Saints tight ends were an underwhelming group throughout preseason and training camp this summer. The unit is expected to be better during the regular season, with starter Juwan Johnson back from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of training camp.
Depth here could still be a major concern. Veteran Foster Moreau is a steady blocker, but not much of a receiving threat outside of short or occasional intermediate routes.
Undrafted rookie Dallin Holker had a terrific start to camp and may be an emerging receiving threat, but has been slowed lately by injury. Still, he did more than enough to hold off an underwhelming group for a spot on the team's initial active roster.
One out of that group, Michael Jacobson, showed enough to be added to the practice squad. Another, Mason Fairchild, was also re-signed to the team's practice squad early in the week. However, Fairchild was released again just days later. His place was taken by a rookie tight end brought in after being released by another team.
Treyton Welch, TE
Welch played collegiately at Wyoming, where he totaled 77 receptions for 874 yards and nine touchdowns. His last two years were his best, catching 53 passes for 616 yards and seven scores.
After not being selected in this spring's draft, Welch was signed by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns viewed him as a priority undrafted target, offering him $125,000 in guaranteed money.
Welch had seven receptions for 52 yards during preseason action with Cleveland, with five coming in the preseason finale. He showed some developmental skills during training camp, but was nonetheless among Tuesday's final cuts by the Browns.
Listed at 6'3" and 241-Lbs., Welch isn't a traditional in-line blocking tight end. His best attribute is as a receiver, where he's shown the ability to get open out of the slot, when in motion, or off the line of scrimmage.
Welch shows willingness and decent technique to develop as a blocker. He's not very physical, but has a lean frame to add bulk and will play through the whistle. He won't be an asset on short yardage situations, but may be able to do enough to spring a runner on the edge out of a spread formation or as a move blocker in motion.
As a receiver, Welch has shown natural and reliable hands. His reach and body control allows him to adjust well to off-target throws. His breaks and route precision must improve dramatically to separate from man coverage. However, he's shown the ability to make tough catches in traffic and has a long stride to pull away in space.
The Saints have put little emphasis on the tight end spot in recent years. Juwan Johnson has been the only viable receiving threat at the position over the last two seasons. Even Johnson is a former undrafted player and converted wideout.
Under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, tight ends may at least see a small jump in their usage. Kubiak's system has often used athletic tight ends to create matchup advantages against opposing defenses. Still, there is little proven receiving ability aside from Johnson.
While just a practice squad player currently, Treyton Welch will have an opportunity to develop some promising receiving skills with New Orleans. Welch and fellow undrafted rookie Dallin Holker are both the kind of agile tight ends that have had success in Kubiak's type of offense.