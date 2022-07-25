Winston Meets and Bonds with Carver High School Football Team

The importance of an NFL quarterback transcends the confines of a football field and locker room. Beyond the Xs and Os are the fans, especially the young ones in the surrounding community, that players have a powerful influence.

On Friday, Jameis Winston visited with the football team at George Washington Carver High School in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans. One famous Ram alumnus is Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. Whenever my high school, McDonogh #35, would play the Carver, you were in a tough battle until the final gun. Today's battles for the Rams football team are resources and equipment.

Jameis Winston and his foundation identified Carver as a potential partner to provide assistance to address areas of need.

The Saints signal-caller spoke to the young men on his three pillars - God, School (Learn Everyday), and Dream Forever. The young men were ecstatic to host Winston; he also took photos, signed autographs, and prayed with the team.

Each player received a t-shirt from Winston and can expect a scheduled visit to New Orleans Saints Training Camp in the next few weeks.

Jameis Winston is re-signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with New Orleans and is the team's starting quarterback. Members of the offensive unit spent a few days working out with Winston in Miami. It was his way of creating a critical outreach to fellowship and bond with his offensive teammates.

Saints veterans officially report to the 2022 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 26.

