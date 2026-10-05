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How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football: TV Channel, Start Time

The Saints host the Falcons in an NFC South rivalry game under the lights. Here’s how to watch, listen to and follow Monday Night Football from the Caesars Superdome.
Grant Chachere|
Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New Orleans Saints

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One of the NFL's fiercest rivalries takes center stage under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome, opening NFC South play with an opportunity to get back to .500 and gain an early edge in a crowded division race.

New Orleans enters the game looking to rebound from a frustrating 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which four consecutive turnovers erased a double-digit second-half lead. Atlanta, meanwhile, comes to New Orleans with momentum after an impressive 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

After not having a Monday Night Football game, New Orleans will play its first Monday Night Football game inside the Caesars Superdome since 2022, when the Saints hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and its first night game since Oct. 17, 2024, against the Denver Broncos. Both resulted in losses. 

To tune into the game, see the broadcast information below.

When and Where?

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Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026

Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on TV

Saints
Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee looks on before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Falcons on Radio

Saints
Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Saints
Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints mascot Gumbo during warmups before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Preseason

  • Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20
  • Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
  • Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

  • Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
  • Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
  • Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27
  • Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
  • Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
  • Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)
  • Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)
  • Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)
  • Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)
  • Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)
  • Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

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Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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