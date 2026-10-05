How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football: TV Channel, Start Time
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One of the NFL's fiercest rivalries takes center stage under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome, opening NFC South play with an opportunity to get back to .500 and gain an early edge in a crowded division race.
New Orleans enters the game looking to rebound from a frustrating 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which four consecutive turnovers erased a double-digit second-half lead. Atlanta, meanwhile, comes to New Orleans with momentum after an impressive 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
After not having a Monday Night Football game, New Orleans will play its first Monday Night Football game inside the Caesars Superdome since 2022, when the Saints hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and its first night game since Oct. 17, 2024, against the Denver Broncos. Both resulted in losses.
To tune into the game, see the broadcast information below.
When and Where?
Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026
Time: 8:15 p.m. CT
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on TV
TV: ESPN
Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Falcons on Radio
Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)
New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule
Preseason
- Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20
- Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
- Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24
Regular Season
- Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
- Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
- Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27
- Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
- Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)
- Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant