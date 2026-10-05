How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football: TV Channel, Start Time

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One of the NFL's fiercest rivalries takes center stage under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome, opening NFC South play with an opportunity to get back to .500 and gain an early edge in a crowded division race.

New Orleans enters the game looking to rebound from a frustrating 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders , a game in which four consecutive turnovers erased a double-digit second-half lead. Atlanta, meanwhile, comes to New Orleans with momentum after an impressive 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers .

After not having a Monday Night Football game, New Orleans will play its first Monday Night Football game inside the Caesars Superdome since 2022, when the Saints hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , and its first night game since Oct. 17, 2024, against the Denver Bronco s . Both resulted in losses.

To tune into the game, see the broadcast information below.

When and Where?

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026

Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on TV

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee looks on before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Falcons on Radio

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints mascot Gumbo during warmups before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – noon (Fox)

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – noon (Fox)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

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