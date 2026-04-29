Is Saints Defense Getting a New Look? Jeff Duncan Joins Dattitude Podcast (Ep. 499)

Plenty has been made about the New Orleans Saints selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they continue to build around quarterback Tyler Shough. However, are the moves made the past few days on defense quietly flying under the radar?

Could either Tyree Wilson, Martin Emerson or Anferee Jennings become starters on this football team? What does it mean for future of Cam Jordan?

On Wednesday’s Dattitude Podcast with Jim Derry (Ep. 499), we discuss the possibilities with New Orleans’ top sports columnist – Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com. Considering he was born and raised in Louisville, we ask his thoughts on Saturday’s Kentucky Derby and a few of his longshot picks.

Dunc also will go through his comments from Draft Week and whether Jordyn Tyson can come in and make an immediate impact. What about some of the other picks? Who’s his favorite?

Jim also previews upcoming Episode No. 500 with show assistant Gabe Henderson and some of the special events coming up Friday.