Predictions Saints vs. Raiders: Can New Orleans Win Its Home Opener?

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The New Orleans Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 3:25 CT in the Black and Gold's first home game of the season.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens , one in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left.

The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.

Here are Saints on SI staff predictions.

Doug Joubert, Publisher: W 35-17

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has a lot going for it: a quarterback who is the talk of the NFL, wide receivers and tight ends who find ways to make catches and get those all-important yards after catch, a defense that bends but rarely breaks, and a special teams unit that should be the envy of the league. Kellen Moore has built a mixture of veterans and youngsters that play together very well as a team. This group truly enjoys each other's company and it shows in the locker room and on the field.

The Saints running game needs to improve, and there are a butt load of people on the injured reserve, but this team has managed to find a way around all those pesky problems.

Now, an unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders club comes to the Superdome, as the Saints commemorate its Domecoming 20-years after the return to the Dome from the devastation of Katrina.

I don't know if the Raiders know what's coming.

The Saints are a 3-point favorite over 2-0 Las Vegas. I was surprised it wasn't more. LV has yet to play a team of note. The Dolphins and the Charges were their foes. Collectively, those two are 0-4. Meanwhile, the Saints have taken on two teams at the top of the NFL power rankings, Detroit and Baltimore, losing to the Lions in overtime and beating the Ravens last week.

I make a request of coach Moore: please get the running game going. If that happens, Tyler Shough ends up with more time in the pocket, play-action works, and the passing game will be even more pervasive.

Plus, the home opener on the Domecoming anniversary? Come on, this could be a blowout.

Prediction: W 35-17

Grant Chachere, Staff Writer: W 24-17

Though New Orleans faces a tough trench test, its offensive firepower should be the difference.

The main concern is losing left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to ankle surgery. Replacement Asim Richards debuts against a Raiders defense tied for the NFL lead with eight sacks and a league-best 50% pressure rate, posing a threat to Tyler Shough.

Still, the Saints' explosive offense can adapt. New Orleans ranks seventh in total offense (383.5 yards per game) and second in passing (305.5 yards per game). Shough leads the NFL with 662 passing yards, aided by receivers Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and Juwan Johnson.

The Saints already proved they can manage without Banks: after Richards stepped in against Baltimore, Shough went 12-of-14 for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback win.

I expect New Orleans to pull away late for a victory.

While Las Vegas' pass rush may force Kellen Moore into quick-release plays, New Orleans has the firepower to hit big plays if it neutralizes Maxx Crosby and the front line.

Prediction: Saints 27, Raiders 17

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