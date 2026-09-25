Saints Stock Report: 5 Biggest Risers After Week 2 Win Over Ravens

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a 24-17 upset victory, and several players emerged.

With the Saints now turning their attention toward Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, here are five players who did the most to improve their standing.

Tyler Shough

In a game that ended in victory, Tyler Shough put together another impressive performance. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a throwing touchdown while also rushing for the go-ahead score.

Shough has completed 69% of his passes for a league-high 662 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions through two games, leading a Saints passing attack that averages 305.5 yards per game.

Be sure to check out story on those whose stock is on the way down later at Saints On SI.

His 662 passing yards mark the highest two-game total for a New Orleans starter since Drew Brees threw for 669 yards to start the 2009 Super Bowl championship season.

This early aerial success has powered the Saints' offense to seventh in the NFL in total yards, giving New Orleans a productive threat through the air to push for a potential postseason run.

The Big 3

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The receiving trio of wide receivers Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, along with Juwan Johnson, were the top three pass catchers for the second week in a row.

Olave recorded eight catches for 86 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. So far, Olave has 23 catches for 268 yards, averaging 15 yards per catch. He has made five contested catches on eight targets, a 62.5% catch rate, and his 84.7 PFF grade is the highest on the Saints.

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) runs with the ball after in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vele, who emerged as a big target for Shough last season, recorded his second straight game with five catches or more, catching five passes for 4 yards. The 6-foot-5-inch wide receiver has 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Johnson caught four passes for 66 yards, with two of his catches for first downs. Despite having only seven catches this year, he has 120 yards (a team-high 17.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown, with five of those catches for first downs.

Defensive End Chase Young

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Young finished with two tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits against Lamar Jackson.

His biggest contribution came on third down, when Young powered his way into the backfield and brought down Jackson to end a Baltimore possession.

Young would have been on the “Stocks Up” article last week had his strip-sack not been overturned.

Linebacker Pete Werner

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a pass for a first down while defended by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Werner entered this season with an opportunity to take on a larger role in the middle of the Saints' defense, and his performance against Baltimore showed why New Orleans continues to trust him.

Werner was everywhere.

The veteran linebacker led the Saints with 11 tackles, including eight solo stops, while adding a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.