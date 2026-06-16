Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: Unquestioned No. 1 Corner is No. 13 Player in 2026

There was little doubt once the New Orleans Saints traded up in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to take Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry the plan was going to be for him one day to become the team’s No. 1 player in the defensive backfield.

Although we’re not sure he’s quite there just yet, the time it’s taken for him to become cornerback No. 1 might be a bit surprising to some. And as we go into the 2026 season, McKinstry will look to up his game with the departure of Alontae Taylor to the Tennessee Titans in free agency a few months ago.

The good news is that – sort of like the Saints themselves – McKinstry played his best football in the NFL thus far over the course of the last third of the 2025 season. Twenty-five of his 76 tackles came in final five games, as did seven of his 17 pass breakups.

What does that mean for this year? We have discussed that – at least on paper – it seems like this could be the thinnest position on either side of the ball. At the other corner will be Quincy Riley, a former fourth-round pick who is entering his second season in the pros with just five starts in his rookie season.

That’s a whole lot of faith to be putting into two guys who have a combined three years of total experience – not three years as a starter. The good news is they do have experience in the overall backfield with Julian Blackmon and Justin Reid.

What does all this mean for the No. 13 Saints player this year? Let’s jump in and find out:

Please share your thoughts on our Top 25 Saints Heading Into 2026 by emailing the Saints On SI Publisher and Beat Writer Jim Derry at jim@jimderry.com.

Why is McKinstry so important?

I am not sure we have to answer this question. If we have already labeled McKinstry as the No. 1 corner, with the prospect this season of going against receivers like Justin Jefferson, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, (possibly) Malik Nabors, DK Metcalf, Tetairoa McMillan and others, the job of McKinstry’s will be one of the toughest on the team.

The key is going to not do what so many fans have already done: compare him to Marshon Lattimore.

New Orleans Saints DB Kool-Aid McKinstry (@GaQMcK1) is wearing number 1. Last assigned to Alontae Taylor. pic.twitter.com/IS5NFLEkc1 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 15, 2026

The good news is the Saints have a solid head start after finishing fourth in the NFL last season in passing yards allowed per game. Part of that is due to the improved pass rush the team employed under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, so that will be key in assisting McKinstry’s progress.

Through his two seasons, he has started 26 games with 118 total tackles and 23 passes broken up. The completion rate against him is .571.

McKinstry’s strengths and weaknesses

There seem to have always been a ton of expectations placed on the former five-star recruit from Pinson, Ala., and for the most part, he has lived up to most of them. He has never shied away from pressure, which obviously is the key for any cornerback.

His awareness at the line of scrimmage and ability to adapt, depending on the coverage the defensive scheme has led to continued improvement. Also, his pass breakups from six in 2024 to 17 last year show that he is adapting to the NFL game.

He has had a tendency to miss tackles, and some experts say that he is too much of an arm tackler.

Background

He was born Ga’Quincy McKinstry on Sept. 30, 2002, in Birmingham. Ala. He was selected Mr. Football in Alabama in 2021, and he was the state’s No. 1 overall recruit and the top overall prospect in the state by multiple media outlets and was named the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year. He also was the 13th-ranked recruit by On3 and 247 Sports.

Kool-Aid McKinstry is the Best CB in College Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IT6acD02xD — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) August 10, 2023

He chose the Crimson Tide over several other offers, including the likes of Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Oregon.

At Alabama, he led the SEC in passed defended in 2022 and was named a first-team All-American in 2023 before declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season.

The rest of the Top 25 so far …

25, RET Barion Brown, June 2

24, DE Bryan Bresee, June 3

23, DT Davon Godchaux, June 4

22, S Jonas Sanker, June 5

21, RB Alvin Kamara, June 6

20, P Ryan Wright, June 7

19, LB Pete Werner, June 8

18, K Charlie Smyth, June 9

17, CB Quincy Riley, June 11

16, RG Cesar Ruiz, June 11

15, EDGE Carl Granderson, June 12

14, TE Juwan Johnson, June 15