Saints G Cesar Ruiz: Much-Maligned OL Gets Help, is No. 16 Player in 2026

Choose any random Who Dat off the streets who watch their beloved New Orleans Saints on a regular basis about guard Cesar Ruiz, and you’d be lucky if the worst reaction would be a shrug of the shoulders.

It would be a major understatement to say the team’s first-round pick of the 2020 draft – Sean Payton’s last as coach of the Saints – has not been a fan favorite.

Although his pass-blocking grades from PFF improved all the way to 13th of 81 last season, his overall ranking was still well below average at 57th. And he has only been above average in one of his six seasons – in 2024.

All that being said, in Ruiz’s defense, he hasn’t had much help around him the past few years. The Saints have been ranked near the bottom of the NFL’s offensive lines multiple seasons in a row, and they have gone through a plethora of combinations.

There have been injuries galore, including with Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy, who has missed 20 games the past two seasons. There also have been key departures, including the early retirement of Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle and the trading of first-round bust Trevor Penning to the Chargers last season for a box of rocks and a cheeseburger to be determined later.

We’re at the point of no more excuses for Ruiz, and he has to know that.

While he still has this year and another on his contract, the Saints have a projected ton of cap room in 2027 (highly unusual), and with this youth movement in place, if Ruiz has another Ruiz kind of year, he very well could be on the chopping block. (And fans would make it clearly known they WANT him well beyond the chopping block.)

In this make-or-break year, let’s take a look at the No. 16 Saints Player of 2016:

Please share your thoughts on our Top 25 Saints Heading Into 2026 by emailing the Saints On SI Publisher and Beat Writer Jim Derry at jim@jimderry.com.

Why is Ruiz so important?

The Saints have made a clear push to be able to run the football much better – they were 28th in the NFL last year – and in defending the run (19th in 2025). That’s where Ruiz has to do better.

We told you about his rankings are much better when it comes to pass blocking, but he has not been able to help open holes on the right side. Part of that was due last year to Alvin Kamara’s ineffectiveness and the lack of depth at the position, but part of is due to Ruiz.

The team moved 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga to right tackle after 2025 rookie Kelvin Banks took over at left tackle. That didn’t seem to work out as well as many had hoped.

So this year, the Saints signed David Edwards from Buffalo to a four-year, $61 million deal, which should stop a revolving door at left guard. That means it’s Ruiz’s turn to step up.

Ruiz’s strengths and weaknesses

There’s no question Payton likely salivated over Ruiz due to his athleticism and versatility at Michigan. He was a highly valued center in college and was able to make the shift to guard without much trouble in the NFL. (Does anyone wonder why Ruiz didn’t move to center when McCoy was hurt all that time?)

Cesar Ruiz hit a max speed of 17.20 MPH on this play. He's the first offensive lineman to break 17 MPH in the NFL this season, via @NextGenStats. https://t.co/DnxMYmUuFD — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 16, 2024

His ability to block rushing linebackers is why he has been able to be so effective in pass blocking, and his high football IQ clearly has benefitted him throughout his career.

But he has not been able to consistently block the beefier interior defensive lineman, which is what has made his run-blocking grade suffer so much.

He also has been inconsistent, and that showed in his week-to-week PFF grades: 42, 43 and 54 in Weeks 1 through 3, and then 62 to 69 the next four weeks and a 74 in Week 10. The previous week he was awful vs. the Rams and again in Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay before later doing very well against Carolina.

To make it here beyond this season or certainly 2027, he will have to find a way to become more consistent.

Recent season stats

Say what you will about Ruiz, but he has been the most consistent lineman on this team this decade. He has played in 89 games over six seasons (just shy of 15 per year), and he has started 83 of those.

Background

Ruiz was born June 14, 1999 (he will be 27 years old this weekend) in Camden, NJ. He prepped at Camden High School for two years before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

He was rated a four-star recruit by several media outlets and was the top center in his class. Ruiz chose Michigan over Florida, Auburn and LSU.

Ruiz, dad, Cesar Sr., died in 2007, and he was raised by his mom, Latoya Shambry.

The rest of the Top 25 so far …

25, RET Barion Brown, June 2

24, DE Bryan Bresee, June 3

23, DT Davon Godchaux, June 4

22, S Jonas Sanker, June 5

21, RB Alvin Kamara, June 6

20, P Ryan Wright, June 7

19, LB Pete Werner, June 8

18, K Charlie Smyth, June 9

17, CB Quincy Riley, June 11