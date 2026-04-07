Saints Could Land Cam Jordan-Like DE in NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints legend Cameron Jordan is somehow still available in free agency, despite racking up 10 1/2 sacks throughout the 2025 season.

He showed that he can still play, but clearly there is some disconnect between him and the franchise. Jordan has shared multiple cryptic posts on social media. The team has said nothing but good things about him. But there is no deal in place. Jordan has said that he'd like to return, but again, there is no deal in place. At some point, all of the information is going to come out about the negotiation process. But that day hasn't come yet.

If the Saints aren't going to bring Jordan back, they are going to either need to draft a high-end pass rusher or go out and find one in free agency or the trade market. The No. 8 pick in the draft would be a good way to add a piece, although it may make sense to roll with a receiver or cornerback at the pick because those positions are harder to find talent that can come in and contribute right away. The second round would be a good place to look. New Orleans has the No. 42 overall pick in the draft.

The Saints legend is still available

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One guy the Saints should be eyeing for the second round, or as a candidate to trade back up into the first round for, is Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk. He had 10 sacks in 37 games in college and is currently viewed as the No. 25 overall prospect in the draft class by ESPN. That's not all, though. ESPN's Aaron Schatz picked Jordan as Faulk's player comparison in the league right now.

"Keldric Faulk to Cameron Jordan," Schatz wrote. "Most of the edge rusher prospects are 265 pounds (T.J. Parker and Rueben Bain Jr.) or less, but Faulk is 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds. The Auburn product's ability to play both inside and outside makes him similar to the 287-pound Jordan, who has played defensive end in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes."

The Saints and Jordan are still in a standoff with no end in sight. If there's a chance that he's not going to be back in 2026, selecting a player who has been compared to him certainly would be an intriguing way forward.

Again, it would be nice to retain Jordan. But this market is going on and on. What if he decides to sign elsewhere? The Saints need to have all of their bases covered.