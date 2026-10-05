Saints vs. Falcons: Injuries, Key Stats and Players to Watch on Monday Night Football

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A storied NFL rivalry takes center stage under the spotlight of Monday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) to the Caesars Superdome to kickoff NFC South action. Both teams look to reach .500 and catch up with Carolina, who has a half-game lead after Sunday's games.

Check out our Haltime Studs and Duds tonight at the half.

The Saints aim to bounce back after a tough 35-27 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders , where four straight turnovers wiped out a double-digit second-half advantage. Conversely, the Falcons head into New Orleans riding momentum from a decisive 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers .

This marks the Saints' first Monday Night Football appearance at the Caesars Superdome since facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and their first prime-time game since an Oct. 17, 2024 matchup with the Denver Bronco s . New Orleans fell short in both previous contests.

Here are some tidbits ahead of tonight’s showdown.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

A screening area, made of vintage televisions, is in an indoor / outdoor seating area at The Hollywood East Brewseum, 1202 Market St., Wilmington, N.C | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Location: Caesars Superdome

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN, locally WDSU-TV

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Injury Reports

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) and defensive line Vernon Broughton (91) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

DL Davon Godchaux: Full Participation in Practice (Rest)

TE Treyton Welch: Did Not Participate In Practice (Personal)

DL Nathan Shepherd: Did Not Participate In Practice (Rest)

CB Jayden Price: Limited Participation in Practice (Ankle)

LB Pete Werner: questionable (Shoulder)

DT Christen Miller: Full Participation in Practice (Toe)

DE Anfernee Jennings: out (Knee)

DE Carl Granderson: out (Ankle)

TE Noah Fant: questionable (Abdomen)

CB Martin Emerson: Full Participation in Practice (Shoulder)

LB Kaden Elliss: out (Calf)

WR Barion Brown: Full Participation in Practice (Hamstring)

S Julian Blackmon: Full Participation in Practice (Calf)

Atlanta Falcons

OT Jake Matthews: Did Not Participate In Practice (Rest)

OT Jawaan Taylor: Full Participation in Practice (Rest)

DE Za’Darius Smith: Full Participation in Practice (NIR – Rest)

DE Samson Ebukam: questionable (Hamstring)

LB Kendal Daniels: Full Participation in Practice (Achilles)

LB Divine Deablo: questionable (Hamstring)

LB Yasir Abdullah: questionable (Illness)

Numbers Don't Lie

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

Points per game: 27.0 — 12th in NFL

Total offense: 382.7 yards per game — 8th

Passing offense: 281.3 yards per game — 3rd

Rushing offense: 101.3 yards per game — T-16th

Points allowed: 27.7 per game — T-26th

Total defense: 340.3 yards allowed per game — 20th

Passing defense: 211.7 yards allowed per game — 16th

Rushing defense: 128.7 yards allowed per game — 27th

Sacks: 7 — T-12th

Turnover differential: Minus-4 — 27th

Atlanta Falcons

Points per game: 17.0 — 27th in NFL

Total offense: 340.7 yards per game — 11th

Passing offense: 167.7 yards per game — 29th

Rushing offense: 173.0 yards per game — 2nd

Points allowed: 22.7 per game — 15th

Total defense: 310.7 yards allowed per game — 8th

Passing defense: 263.0 yards allowed per game — 29th

Rushing defense: 47.7 yards allowed per game — 1st

Sacks: 5 — 24th

Turnover differential: Minus-6 — 32nd

Players To Watch

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a ball past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saints Players to Watch

QB Tyler Shough: 91-of-132 (68.9%), 917 passing yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 99.2 passer rating

WR Chris Olave: 27 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 1 TD, 13.9 yards per reception, 125.0 yards per game

TE Juwan Johnson: 15 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 11.5 yards per reception

EDGE Chase Young: 3.5 sacks, 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade, 79.4 overall PFF grade

Falcons Players to Watch

RB Bijan Robinson: 66 carries, 349 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 5.3 yards per carry, 116.3 yards per game

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 256 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

WR Drake London: 15 receptions, 274 receiving yards, 18.3 yards per reception

TE Kyle Pitts: 10 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 12.1 yards per reception

Saints Mailbag

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