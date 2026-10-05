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Saints vs. Falcons: Injuries, Key Stats and Players to Watch on Monday Night Football

The Saints and Falcons renew one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries Monday night. Here are the latest injuries, key statistics, players to watch and everything else to know before kickoff.
Grant Chachere|
Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks on before the snap in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks on before the snap in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New Orleans Saints

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A storied NFL rivalry takes center stage under the spotlight of Monday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) to the Caesars Superdome to kickoff NFC South action. Both teams look to reach .500 and catch up with Carolina, who has a half-game lead after Sunday's games.

Check out our Haltime Studs and Duds tonight at the half.

The Saints aim to bounce back after a tough 35-27 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders, where four straight turnovers wiped out a double-digit second-half advantage. Conversely, the Falcons head into New Orleans riding momentum from a decisive 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers.

This marks the Saints' first Monday Night Football appearance at the Caesars Superdome since facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and their first prime-time game since an Oct. 17, 2024 matchup with the Denver Broncos. New Orleans fell short in both previous contests.

At the end of the game, we'll have our Biggest Winners & Losers, plus our view of the game, plus the Kellen Moore quotes that mattered.

Here are some tidbits ahead of tonight’s showdown.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Saints
A screening area, made of vintage televisions, is in an indoor / outdoor seating area at The Hollywood East Brewseum, 1202 Market St., Wilmington, N.C | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
  • Location: Caesars Superdome
  • Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Network: ESPN, locally WDSU-TV
  • Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Injury Reports

Saints
Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) and defensive line Vernon Broughton (91) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

  • DL Davon Godchaux: Full Participation in Practice (Rest) 
  • TE Treyton Welch: Did Not Participate In Practice (Personal) 
  • DL Nathan Shepherd: Did Not Participate In Practice (Rest) 
  • CB Jayden Price: Limited Participation in Practice (Ankle) 
  • LB Pete Werner: questionable (Shoulder) 
  • DT Christen Miller: Full Participation in Practice (Toe) 
  • DE Anfernee Jennings: out (Knee) 
  • DE Carl Granderson: out (Ankle) 
  • TE Noah Fant: questionable (Abdomen) 
  • CB Martin Emerson: Full Participation in Practice (Shoulder) 
  • LB Kaden Elliss: out (Calf) 
  • WR Barion Brown: Full Participation in Practice (Hamstring) 
  • S Julian Blackmon: Full Participation in Practice (Calf)

Atlanta Falcons

  • OT Jake Matthews: Did Not Participate In Practice (Rest) 
  • OT Jawaan Taylor: Full Participation in Practice (Rest) 
  • DE Za’Darius Smith: Full Participation in Practice (NIR – Rest) 
  • DE Samson Ebukam: questionable (Hamstring) 
  • LB Kendal Daniels: Full Participation in Practice (Achilles) 
  • LB Divine Deablo: questionable (Hamstring) 
  • LB Yasir Abdullah: questionable (Illness)

Numbers Don't Lie

Saints
Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

  • Points per game: 27.0 — 12th in NFL
  • Total offense: 382.7 yards per game — 8th
  • Passing offense: 281.3 yards per game — 3rd
  • Rushing offense: 101.3 yards per game — T-16th
  • Points allowed: 27.7 per game — T-26th
  • Total defense: 340.3 yards allowed per game — 20th
  • Passing defense: 211.7 yards allowed per game — 16th
  • Rushing defense: 128.7 yards allowed per game — 27th
  • Sacks: 7 — T-12th
  • Turnover differential: Minus-4 — 27th 

Atlanta Falcons

  • Points per game: 17.0 — 27th in NFL
  • Total offense: 340.7 yards per game — 11th
  • Passing offense: 167.7 yards per game — 29th
  • Rushing offense: 173.0 yards per game — 2nd
  • Points allowed: 22.7 per game — 15th
  • Total defense: 310.7 yards allowed per game — 8th
  • Passing defense: 263.0 yards allowed per game — 29th
  • Rushing defense: 47.7 yards allowed per game — 1st
  • Sacks: 5 — 24th
  • Turnover differential: Minus-6 — 32nd 

Players To Watch

Saints
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a ball past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saints Players to Watch

  • QB Tyler Shough: 91-of-132 (68.9%), 917 passing yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 99.2 passer rating
  • WR Chris Olave: 27 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 1 TD, 13.9 yards per reception, 125.0 yards per game
  • TE Juwan Johnson: 15 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 11.5 yards per reception
  • EDGE Chase Young: 3.5 sacks, 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade, 79.4 overall PFF grade

Falcons Players to Watch

  • RB Bijan Robinson: 66 carries, 349 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 5.3 yards per carry, 116.3 yards per game
  • QB Michael Penix Jr.: 256 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
  • WR Drake London: 15 receptions, 274 receiving yards, 18.3 yards per reception
  • TE Kyle Pitts: 10 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 12.1 yards per reception

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Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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