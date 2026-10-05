Saints vs. Falcons: Injuries, Key Stats and Players to Watch on Monday Night Football
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A storied NFL rivalry takes center stage under the spotlight of Monday Night Football.
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) to the Caesars Superdome to kickoff NFC South action. Both teams look to reach .500 and catch up with Carolina, who has a half-game lead after Sunday's games.
Check out our Haltime Studs and Duds tonight at the half.
The Saints aim to bounce back after a tough 35-27 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders, where four straight turnovers wiped out a double-digit second-half advantage. Conversely, the Falcons head into New Orleans riding momentum from a decisive 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers.
This marks the Saints' first Monday Night Football appearance at the Caesars Superdome since facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and their first prime-time game since an Oct. 17, 2024 matchup with the Denver Broncos. New Orleans fell short in both previous contests.
At the end of the game, we'll have our Biggest Winners & Losers, plus our view of the game, plus the Kellen Moore quotes that mattered.
Here are some tidbits ahead of tonight’s showdown.
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Location: Caesars Superdome
- Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Network: ESPN, locally WDSU-TV
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
Injury Reports
New Orleans Saints
- DL Davon Godchaux: Full Participation in Practice (Rest)
- TE Treyton Welch: Did Not Participate In Practice (Personal)
- DL Nathan Shepherd: Did Not Participate In Practice (Rest)
- CB Jayden Price: Limited Participation in Practice (Ankle)
- LB Pete Werner: questionable (Shoulder)
- DT Christen Miller: Full Participation in Practice (Toe)
- DE Anfernee Jennings: out (Knee)
- DE Carl Granderson: out (Ankle)
- TE Noah Fant: questionable (Abdomen)
- CB Martin Emerson: Full Participation in Practice (Shoulder)
- LB Kaden Elliss: out (Calf)
- WR Barion Brown: Full Participation in Practice (Hamstring)
- S Julian Blackmon: Full Participation in Practice (Calf)
Atlanta Falcons
- OT Jake Matthews: Did Not Participate In Practice (Rest)
- OT Jawaan Taylor: Full Participation in Practice (Rest)
- DE Za’Darius Smith: Full Participation in Practice (NIR – Rest)
- DE Samson Ebukam: questionable (Hamstring)
- LB Kendal Daniels: Full Participation in Practice (Achilles)
- LB Divine Deablo: questionable (Hamstring)
- LB Yasir Abdullah: questionable (Illness)
Numbers Don't Lie
New Orleans Saints
- Points per game: 27.0 — 12th in NFL
- Total offense: 382.7 yards per game — 8th
- Passing offense: 281.3 yards per game — 3rd
- Rushing offense: 101.3 yards per game — T-16th
- Points allowed: 27.7 per game — T-26th
- Total defense: 340.3 yards allowed per game — 20th
- Passing defense: 211.7 yards allowed per game — 16th
- Rushing defense: 128.7 yards allowed per game — 27th
- Sacks: 7 — T-12th
- Turnover differential: Minus-4 — 27th
Atlanta Falcons
- Points per game: 17.0 — 27th in NFL
- Total offense: 340.7 yards per game — 11th
- Passing offense: 167.7 yards per game — 29th
- Rushing offense: 173.0 yards per game — 2nd
- Points allowed: 22.7 per game — 15th
- Total defense: 310.7 yards allowed per game — 8th
- Passing defense: 263.0 yards allowed per game — 29th
- Rushing defense: 47.7 yards allowed per game — 1st
- Sacks: 5 — 24th
- Turnover differential: Minus-6 — 32nd
Players To Watch
Saints Players to Watch
- QB Tyler Shough: 91-of-132 (68.9%), 917 passing yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 99.2 passer rating
- WR Chris Olave: 27 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 1 TD, 13.9 yards per reception, 125.0 yards per game
- TE Juwan Johnson: 15 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 11.5 yards per reception
- EDGE Chase Young: 3.5 sacks, 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade, 79.4 overall PFF grade
Falcons Players to Watch
- RB Bijan Robinson: 66 carries, 349 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 5.3 yards per carry, 116.3 yards per game
- QB Michael Penix Jr.: 256 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- WR Drake London: 15 receptions, 274 receiving yards, 18.3 yards per reception
- TE Kyle Pitts: 10 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 12.1 yards per reception
Saints Mailbag
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant