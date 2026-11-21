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The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face another difficult challenge Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (7-2), whose defense has played a key role in the team's success this season.

While head coach Ben Johnson's offense has attracted considerable attention, Chicago's defense presents its own challenges for a New Orleans team that continues to struggle with offensive consistency under Kellen Moore.

Chicago's defense has been a driving force behind the Bears' impressive 7-2 start in Johnson’s second season at the helm, establishing itself as one of the NFL's toughest units to move the football against.

The Bears rank eighth in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) and seventh in total defense (310.9 yards per game), with their greatest strength coming against the run. Chicago is surrendering just 91.1 rushing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the league, while ranking 15th against the pass (219.8 yards per game).

However, what makes this defense particularly dangerous is its ability to get off the field. The Bears lead the NFL in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 22.8% of their opportunities, and rank 12th in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed (53.8%). Chicago has also pressured opposing quarterbacks consistently, recording 26 sacks (ninth) while collecting seven interceptions (tied for 11th).

With injuries along the offensive line and an inconsistent rushing attack, the Saints must find ways to protect quarterback Tyler Shough, establish offensive balance and avoid costly turnovers.

Here's a statistical breakdown of Chicago's defense and three players the Saints must account for Sunday.

Defensive Statistics

Through Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season; NFL rankings in parentheses.

Points allowed per game: 20.4 (8th)

Total yards allowed per game: 310.9 (7th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 219.8 (15th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 91.1 (7th)

Third-down conversion rate allowed: 22.8% (1st)

Red-zone touchdown percentage allowed: 53.8% (12th)

Sacks: 26 (9th)

Interceptions: 7 (T-11th)

Defensive Stat Leaders

Tackles

S Dillon Thieneman: 57 total tackles (31 solo), 1.5 sacks and one interception

LB Devin Bush: 53 total tackles (29 solo), two sacks

CB Cam Lewis: 35 total tackles (25 solo), one interception

Sacks

DE Austin Booker: 5 sacks, 27 tackles and two forced fumbles

CB Kyler Gordon: 4 sacks, 13 tackles and two forced fumbles

DE Montez Sweat: 3 sacks, 15 tackles and one forced fumble

DE Dayo Odeyingbo: 3 sacks

Interceptions

CB Jaylon Johnson: 1 interception, 67 return yards and one touchdown

S Dillon Thieneman: 1 interception

LB T.J. Edwards: 1 interception

CB Cam Lewis: 1 interception

3 Players to Watch

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Austin Booker

Booker has emerged as one of Chicago's most productive pass rushers this season, leading the Bears with five sacks while recording 27 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Containing Booker is crucial for New Orleans given its offensive line injuries.

With center Erik McCoy (biceps) and tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) injured, the Saints' line faces a stern test.

New Orleans has struggled to protect quarterback Tyler Shough, and Booker's pressure could disrupt Kellen Moore's offensive rhythm.

S Dillon Thieneman

Thieneman has quickly established himself as one of Chicago's most productive defensive players, leading the Bears with 57 tackles, including 31 solo stops, while adding 1.5 sacks, an interception and a team-high five pass deflections

The rookie safety's versatility has been a significant asset to Chicago's defense, allowing him to contribute against the run, provide coverage support and make plays near the line of scrimmage.

LB Devin Bush

Bush has emerged as a cornerstone of Chicago's defense this year, holding the team's second-highest tackle count at 53 (including 29 solo tackles) along with two sacks.

Bringing speed, physicality, and veteran leadership to the center of the field, he plays a key role in anchoring a unit that surrenders just 91.1 rushing yards per game—the seventh-best mark in the league.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Johnson remains one of the most important pieces of Chicago's secondary, providing the Bears with an experienced cornerback capable of matching up against opposing teams' top receiving threats.

Through nine games, the two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 27 tackles, one interception that resulted in a touchdown and a forced fumble.

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