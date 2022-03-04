BLEAV in Saints: Offseason Check In Podcast

Skip to main content

Saints Podcast: Offseason Check In

The new league year will be here before we know it, and we check in on the Saints and some of the offseason happenings.

The Scouting Combine action is picking up, and BLEAV in Saints is back with another episode to catch up on happenings since the Super Bowl ended. The new league year is right around the corner on March 16, and the franchise tag deadline is March 8. A lot is happening with the Saints right now, and there's surely more to come.

Follow us on Twitter: @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix

In This Episode...

  • Terrance's experience at The Coaching Academy in Indianapolis.
  • The Saints are going to London to play a regular season game.
  • Thoughts on the team's coaching staff, and why new perspectives are not bad.
  • Terrance's take on Pete Carmichael, and he loved about him as a coach.
  • Discussing the salary cap work the Saints have done so far.
  • Quarterback talk: Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Deshaun Watson.
  • Were the Dolphins desperate or doing their due diligence for Sean Payton?

You can also get this episode and past episodes on our site. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

