Bengals Predicted To Sign Saints' Projected $70.2 Million Former No. 2 Pick
The New Orleans Saints are looking to improve their salary cap health, which will result in moving on from some of their most talented players.
Juwan Johnson is one guy that New Orleans might let walk. Chase Young is another. It’s going to be a painful but — in the long term — beneficial offseason for the Saints.
Losing players like Johnson or Young won’t hurt immediately, but once these players put on a new uniform, the sting will set in.
On Sunday, FanSided’s Jaleel Grandberry wondered where Young is most likely to land if the Saints do indeed move on from the former No. 2 overall pick.
“The New Orleans Saints have quite a few players set to enter free agency, but Chase Young is the biggest name of the group, and one player that really isn’t expected to be back,” Grandberry wrote.
“He signed with the Saints last offseason, coming to the team on a one-year prove-it deal, and … recorded 5.5 sacks … had 34 total pressures, and that will entice teams that need help on the edge. The question is: which teams?”
“Cincinnati recently lost Sam Hubbard to retirement, and the team also made the reigning sack leader Trey Hendrickson, available for trade. If Hendrickson is ultimately traded, the Bengals will desperately need defensive ends, and Chase Young could be their guy. He may not go get 17.5 sacks like Hendrickson, but he will provide solid production for far less money.”
Spotrac projects Young to land a four-year, $70.2 million deal. That’s too steep a price for the cash-strapped Saints to absorb. Will the Bengals be the team that ultimately signs Young? It’s a much better outcome for the Saints than Young landing somewhere in the NFC, or worse, in the division.
Young was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. He’s tallied 131 tackles, 22 sacks, and seven forced fumbles thus far in his career.
More NFL: Saints Might Sign Chargers' Former No. 3 Overall Pick, 5-Time Pro Bowler