Is Saints Superstar Alvin Kamara Hinting At Major Move?
What's going on with the New Orleans Saints?
New Orleans was very busy once free agency opened up over the first two weeks. Unsurprisingly, things have slowed down across the league, though. Now, free agency doesn't seem to be front of mind for franchises.
Instead, the National Football League Draft seems to be more on the mind of NFL franchises. Pro Days are in full swing and we are a month away from the draft. Who will the Saints take? Who knows at this point. The Saints have the No. 9 pick if they don't make a trade.
But, is something big on the way for the Saints? Saints superstar Alvin Kamara recently made two separate cryptic posts. Recently, he went on social media and said "Great news cominnnnn!!" with a smiling and fire emoji.
He followed up with another post on Wednesday night with two emojis of stocks rising.
What's going on? Honestly, it's emojis and social media so they could very well mean nothing. But, when one of the team's best players shares two posts like this, it at least gets the fanbase interested on social media. Under Kamara's post, there were plenty of responses of fans asking if a trade or deal is on the way. Unfortunately, Kamara didn't share any other information at this time.
The Saints have had a big offseason so far. Could there be another big move on the way? Hopefully, that's the case.
More NFL: Saints Showing Serious Interest In 21-Year-Old Superstar