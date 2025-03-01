Saints $13 Million Star Predicted To Cut Ties With New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints currently have 18 players scheduled to head to free agency.
That could always change if the Saints were to cut other players ahead of free agency. At this point, 25-year-old EDGE Chase Young is the team's best free agent heading to the open market. Will the Saints bring him back?
He had a one-year $13 million deal and now will likely get more this offseason. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame made a list of the top free agents from each team will predictions for their futures. For Young, Verderame predicted that he won't be back.
"New Orleans Saints: Chase Young, EDGE," Verderame said. "Prediction: Leaves for multi-year deal. Young feels like a grizzled veteran, but he’s just 25 years old after six NFL seasons. In his only year with the Saints, Young had a respectable 5.5 sacks but married that to 21 quarterback hits. With a pedigree that includes a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Young’s market is fascinating. That said, look for a one-year deal with upside."
Young is just 25 years old and has had two straight seasons of good health in a row. He appeared in just 12 games across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns due to injuries. He's been healthy since and should cash in. He likely will be too expensive for a return to New Orleans unless it can make a big change cap-wise. What should New Orleans do?
More NFL: Saints Projected As Top Destination For $45 Million Pro Bowler