Saints 22-Year-Old Called Top 'Breakout Candidate'
The New Orleans Saints have had questions at the cornerback position this offseason but they do have a young guy on the roster right now who could end up being answer.
New Orleans selected cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry out of Alabama in the second round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. He appeared in 15 games last year as a rookie and made nine starts. McKinstry finished the season with six passes defended and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.8 completion percentage.
He's just 22 years old and has a bright future. McKinstry clearly already has turned heads and Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri called him New Orleans' top "breakout candidate" for the 2025 National Football League season.
"New Orleans Saints: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry," Macri said. "The Saints spent a second-round pick on McKinstry in 2024, and they got their money’s worth in Year 1, as he played nearly 700 defensive snaps while performing well when called upon. McKinstry allowed just a 57.9 percent reception rate when targeted, leading to a 67.1 coverage grade in his rookie year. With Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo gone, McKinstry will be called upon to play an even bigger role in Year 2 and should be up to the task."
There's room for McKinstry to take on a bigger role in 2025. Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore aren't walking through the door any longer. New Orleans have tried to add others this offseason, including Charvarius Ward, but missed out. There is an opportunity for the taking and it will be interesting to see how McKinstry reacts.
