Saints' Alvin Kamara Cracks Top 10, Execs Predict Big Year
The New Orleans Saints' offense has a clear piece to build around for the 2025 National Football League season.
Alvin Kamara is a bona fide superstar. This has been the case for the last eight seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in New Orleans and has racked up 1,330 or more yards from scrimmage in seven of his eight NFL seasons, including four with at least 1,490 yards from scrimmage.
Kamara is 29 years old now, but he had one of the better seasons of his career in 2024. He played just 14 games, but had a career-high 950 rushing yards to go along with 68 catches, 543 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns.
Now, he gets to join a Kellen Moore-led offense that has been potent for running backs throughout his coaching career so far. Take a look at last season if you need a recent example. Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and had 2,283 total yards from scrimmage in the regular season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kamara has a chance at another big year. There aren't many more talented running backs in the NFL. For example, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which executives, coaches, and scouts ranked the top 10 running backs in the NFL. Kamara came in at No. 10.
"A premier back in our rankings for years, Kamara fell to honorable mention last year after a few down seasons," Fowler said. "Though some evaluators see slight decline, Kamara fought his way back to the top 10 thanks to 1,503 scrimmage yards last year. Kamara appeared on nearly 60 percent of the voting ballots but none in the top six. 'Some of the elite traits are still there," an NFL offensive coach said. "He didn't have much of an offensive line or supporting cast last year. But he can still take a screen for big yardage and still has great contact balance.'
"Kamara has eclipsed 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in all eight seasons of his career. That's already tied for the most such seasons in NFL history, alongside (Marshall Faulk). Despite missing the final three games of last season, Kamara still accounted for 26 percent of New Orleans' scrimmage yards in 2024, the seventh-highest mark in the NFL."
The Saints have talent, despite low national buzz heading into the 2025 season. Kamara, specifically, could be in line for a big year.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Sign Injured CB With New Orleans Ties