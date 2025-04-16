Saints Fan-Favorite Called Potential Derek Carr Replacement
Don’t be shocked if there’s a new quarterback on the way for the New Orleans Saints.
There’s a lot of mystery right now about Derek Carr. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury to which the extent has not been revealed over the last few days. It’s been the most talked-about subject in the National Football League. There’s even been chatter that other things are going on behind the scenes.
The Saints have done a good job limiting turnover this offseason. With a solid quarterback and play, they certainly could be better than they were in 2024 when they won just five games. But, who could be a potential option? The Saints made it clear that they were going to roll with Carr but it seems like that decision could be out of their hands now.
Sports Illustrated’s Tom Dierberger made a list of seven possible options to replace Carr. One that stood out was old fan-favorite Teddy Bridgewater.
"Hey, Teddy! Hey, Teddy! Bridgewater did it all over the last calendar year, coaching Miami Northwestern High School to a Class 4A state championship in December before signing with the Detroit Lions just two weeks later," Dierberger said. "Bridgewater played exactly three snaps for the Lions, stepping in for Jared Goff for a series in the second quarter of Detroit's 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. That drive ended with a 61-yard touchdown run by Jameson Williams.
"Bridgewater is already beloved in the Bayou, as he played for the Saints in 2018 and '19. Why not run it back for one more year?"
He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in New Orleans and appeared in 14 overall games. Bridgewater had a 5-0 record in 2019. Bridgewater returned to the NFL in 2024 for a brief stint with the Detroit Lions.
The Saints surely are going to draft someone. But, why not bring Bridgewater back to add a veteran presence to the room?
It’s been reported that Carr may not play at all in 2025. The Saints are going to have to plan accordingly. A Bridgewater reunion would be a public relations win at the very least.
