Saints Losing 26-Year-Old After 2 Years In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have had a busy offseason so far, to say the least.
New Orleans has kept some of the team's top free agents, including Chase Young and Juwan Johnson. The Saints restructured contracts with some of the team's top stars like Derek Carr and Cam Jordan. New Orleans has added other pieces like Justin Reid but also has lost some pieces.
Paulson Adebo was the first big-name Saints player to sign elsewhere when free agency opened up. He landed a deal with the New York Giants. Another former member of the franchise reportedly signed elsewhere on Saturday as well.
Former Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles reportedly is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Seahawks are signing free-agent cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, per source," Fowler said. "Jean-Charles had 14 tackles, one interception and two passes defended in nine games for New Orleans last year."
Jean-Charles is just 26 years old and spent part of the last two seasons in New Orleans. He began the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers and spent five games with the franchise. Jean-Charles joined the Saints afterward and appeared in three games with the team last year. Jean-Charles appeared in nine games with the Saints in 2024 and had one interception, two passes defended, and 14 total tackles.
Jean-Charles was a solid depth piece for the Saints but now he will be in Seattle in 2025. The Saints have been busy and there's surely more moves on the way.
