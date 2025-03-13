Saints Reportedly Losing Standout Receiver To Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints have done a good job retaining some of their free agents but haven't been able to keep everyone around.
One guy who reportedly is leaving the franchise is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He joined the Saints in 2024 and appeared in eight games. He was great over that stretch for the Saints and had 17 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns. As injuries piled up for the Saints, Valdes-Scantling became an important piece of the offense.
Now, he reportedly is joining the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, per sources," Pelissero said. "Deal negotiated by Harold C. Lewis, Ezra Thompson, and Chad Berger of National Sports Agency."
Seattle has had a big offseason to this point and traded away Geno Smith. The Seahawks followed the move up by signing Sam Darnold after he had a breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Darnold was a star and had 35 passing touchdowns while leading the Vikings to 14 wins.
Valdes-Scantling only had s short stint in New Orleans, but he was solid. The Saints are going to need to add more pieces to the wide receiver room this offseason and one guy who recently has been mentioned in Cooper Kupp after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Hopefully, the Saints can pull off some sort of move.
