Saints' Tyler Shough Has 'Valuable' Trait Kellen Moore Wanted
The New Orleans Saints have had a roller-caster of an offseason so far but the organization has gotten a lot of positive buzz over the last week or so.
New Orleans started off its time in the 2025 National Football League Draft by selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick in the first round and then last likely its quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough in the second round. Both of these picks have been heavily praised around the NFL world since then.
Shough, unsurprisingly, has been talked about the most as he appears to be the heir apparent to Derek Carr. It's unknown who will start in 2025 because Carr's shoulder seems to be up in the air, but Shough has a chance to be the team's long-term answer.
Since the selection, head coach Kellen Moore has said a lot of positive things about Shough. One thing he specifically talked about was his experience at the line of scrimmage and the "valuable" trait of being able to see the defense and make changes, as transcribed by LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson.
"He had a lot of tools at the line of scrimmage,” Moore said as transcribed by Jackson. “He had the ability to get in and out of plays. Some of those intangible things, I think, are very valuable. So he has experience doing that, you know, checking and making decisions there at the line of scrimmage. So I think that’s hugely valuable...
"It’s always something that I’ve felt is a very valuable piece. Pretty much everywhere I’ve been, as a player or coach it’s always been important to embrace. The quarterback has the tools and they have the best view at the line of scrimmage. So giving them the tools to make certain decisions, making little adjustments here and there … Allows you to put yourself in the best position to be successful."
It's pretty clear that the Saints already love this guy. Will that turn into wins in 2025, though?
