Tyler Shough Responds Amid Spencer Rattler-Saints Rumors
The New Orleans Saints are the final team left in the National Football League to not announce a starting quarterback for Week 1.
A good chunk of teams haven't had to make official announcements. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills haven't had to go out of their way to make it known that Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will be starting when they take the field to begin the new season. But, there have been some quarterback competitions throughout the summer, like with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
Cleveland announced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback and the Colts announced that Daniel Jones would be replacing Anthony Richardson as the team's starter.
The Saints are still deciding between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler
What about the Saints? Well, they said they are going to use this final preseason week as a way to determine the starter. It's going to be either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough. Rattler has gotten a lot of buzz this week. He began with the first team this week and was named the starter for the final preseason game. While this is the case, head coach Kellen Moore specifically mentioned that it isn't an indication of Week 1 and both guys are still in the running for the job.
So, how does Shough feel about the competition and how he has done this summer? He opened up in a clip shared to social media by NewOrleans.Football.
"I feel like for me, I've improved every single week in game and practice," Shough said. "I think operationally wise, obviously the results weren't exactly what we wanted, but as far as what I was trying to do and continue to get better, I'm doing that. I think for me just kind of continuing this with the reps that we're going to get and just go out there and put some points on the board, have fun. Obviously, you can't control sometimes the expectations when you're not in the game, but just go out there and operate."
Both Shough and Rattler have said all of the right things this summer. Now, it's down to one more game to see who will win out.
More NFL: Shedeur Sanders Alleged Controversy: Were Saints Involved?