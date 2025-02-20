2024 NFL draft class for Seahawks gets underwhelming spot in re-ranking
Draft grades are a fun way to get through the NFL's neverending offseason, but they often don't age well. A draft class that appears to be a slam dunk in April may not look as promising a few months later. While the Seattle Seahawks received decent grades following the 2024 NFL draft, analysts aren't nearly as high on the team's rookie class after Year 1.
The Seahawks were praised for selecting blue-chip defensive tackle Byron Murphy with the 16th overall pick. While the former Texas standout had a solid rookie year, he didn't have the level of impact on defense that many projected in 2024.
Bleacher Report re-ranked each team's 2024 NFL draft class and Seattle landed way down at No. 22. BR's Brent Sobleski saw potential in Murphy, but thought the class was underwhelming overall.
"Byron Murphy II was the top interior defender drafted in 2024 because he was a complete prospect who could affect both phases of the game," wrote Sobleski. "He didn't produce as much pressure as his skill set would suggest, but he did form a solid front alongside Leonard Williams and Dre'Mont Jones."
The article goes on to highlight the contributions of fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight, suggesting he can be a long-term starter at linebacker for Seattle.
"At linebacker, fourth-rounder Tyrice Knight started nine games and finished the season with 88 tackles," said Sobleski. "He can be a consistent off-ball playmaker for Macdonald's second line of defense."
The Seahawks still have a lot to figure out before the 2025 NFL draft rolls around in a few months. Will the team address the offensive line, upgrade at edge rusher, or target their next starting quarterback?
Everything appears to be on the table for this team as Mike Macdonald prepares for his second offseason as Seattle's head coach.
